(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Harlan in extras, Treynor edged Mo Valley, Southeast Warren nabbed a big win over MSTM, AL got a sweep, FM took down Shen and more from the Tuesday in KMAland softball.
NC: Fremont-Mills 10 Shenandoah 0
Malea Moore threw a complete game two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Fremont-Mills. Chloe Johnson led the offense with four hits and three RBI, and Tori Kilpatrick went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Addi Meese added two hits, and Izzy Weldon had a hit and scored twice.
Macee Blank and Macey Finlay hit safely for Shenandoah in the loss.
H-10: Creston 10 Clarinda 0
Nevaeh Randall bopped a two-run home run among two hits and drove in three for Creston while Gracie Hagle had two doubles and three RBI of her own. Keely Coen finished a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts in five innings.
H-10: Glenwood 5 Red Oak 4
Kelly Embray went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and scored a pair of runs while Sara Kolle added two hits and an RBI for Glenwood. Allison Koontz threw all seven innings and struck out 10 in the win for the Rams.
Alexa McCunn had four hits, including three singles and a double, and Lexi Johnson went deep for Red Oak. Tymberlee Bentley also had a pair of hits for the Tigers.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 5 Lewis Central 2
Emma Mendenhall went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Denison-Schleswig in the win. Paige Kastner added a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Monarchs.
Megan Gittins had a two-hit night and scored once for Lewis Central, and Paige Rodewald drove in a run on one hit.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 5 St. Albert 4
Alexis Narmi and Mallory Daley both went deep for St. Albert. Narmi struck out eight in the circle for the Saintes.
NC: Griswold 16 Southwest Valley 6
Anna Kelley had a double and two singles with six RBI and three runs scored for Griswold in the win. McKenna Wiechman added a trio of hits, and Haylee Pennock and Karly Millikan posted two hits apiece. Makenna Askeland also had a strong night with two hits and three RBI, and Erynn Peterson had two stolen bases and four runs scored.
Brenna Rossell got the win and struck out five, and Millikan threw the final 2 2/3 no-hit innings.
NC: West Harrison 3 Essex 1
Emily McIntosh struck out 14 and gave up one unearned run on three hits for West Harrison. Haleigh Rife led the offense with a single, double and RBI, and Maclayn Houston added two hits and an RBI of her own.
WIC: AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 1
Ally Meyers threw a four-inning complete game, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out four for AHSTW. Grace Porter topped the offense with two hits, scored twice and drove in a run while Meyers had a hit and drove in three. Sienna Christian pitched in a hit, two RBI and scored three times.
Zoey Melton doubled and drove in a run for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Audubon 13 Tri-Center 1
Jordan Porsch doubled twice and drove in four, and Katelyn Nielsen added two hits, three RBI and two runs for the Wheelers. Sydney Beymer collected a pair of hits, drove in two and scored three runs of her own. Alexis Obermeier finished a five-inning complete game with one unearned run allowed on four hits and struck out six.
Mikenzie Brewer had two hits and an RBI for Tri-Center.
WIC: Treynor 3 Missouri Valley 2
Jadyn Huisman had a big two-way night with 10 strikeouts in the circle and a double among two hits at the plate. Stella Umphreys hit a two-run home run for Treynor, and Lillia Williams posted two hits. Morgan Darrah also came through with a clutch two-out RBI single for the difference in the win.
Maya Contreraz had a double and drove in two, and Emma Gute and Mia Hansen added a hit and one run each for Missouri Valley.
POI: Lenox 5 Bedford 0
TJ Stoaks struck out 13 in a complete game three-hit shutout for Lenox. Caitlyn Maynes led the Tigers offense with two hits, and Stoaks, Sadie Cox and Dayna Robinson all drove in runs.
Darcy Davis and Vivian Tracy both had hits for Bedford to reach 100 for their careers.
POI: Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 9
Halsie Barnes had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Mount Ayr in the victory. Zoey Larsen added a pair of hits and two RBI, and Teagan Streit pitched in a hit and three RBI. Breya Nickel also drove in two on one hit.
Maddax DeVault had a four-hit, two-RBI, two-run evening for Nodaway Valley. Jorja Holliday added three hits and four RBI, and Lindsey Davis finished with two hits and two RBI.
POI: Central Decatur 5 East Union 1
Kylee Rockhold struck out 11 in a five-hit, one-run complete game effort for Central Decatur. Eily Hall had a single, a triple and four RBI to lead the offense. Carleigh O’Dell added two hits and an RBI, and Rockhold posted a two-hit night.
Mallory Raney struck out 15 for East Union in the defeat.
POI: Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
J Neer had a pair of hits and drove in a run while Breanna Nolte and Emma King also had run-scoring hits for Southeast Warren in the tight win. Alivia Ruble threw all seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out three for the win.
Jackie Kleve and Madeline Young had RBI hits for the Blue Devils while Anna Parrot added a two-hit night and scored once.
NC: Wayne 7 Chariton 0
Sterling Berndt threw a complete game two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts for Wayne in the win. Berndt added two hits and three RBI, and Camryn Jacobsen doubled among two hits with an RBI.
NC: Earlham 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5
Macy Emgarten singled, doubled and drove in three for Exira/EHK in the loss. She also struck out five and allowed just one earned run in the circle. Quinn Grubbs posted a pair of hits and scored twice.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 21 Sioux City West 8 (Game 1)
Kelsi Nelson and Jessica Vrenick had four hits each, and Emma O’Neal added three hits, including a triple, and drove in four for Abraham Lincoln.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 18 Sioux City West 6 (Game 2)
Kelsi Nelson added three hits and two RBI for the Lynx.
MRC: Sioux City East 15 Thomas Jefferson 2 (Game 1)
Brylee Hempey, Hase and Mentzer had three hits each, and Hase and Bruening finished with three RBI apiece for Sioux City East. Evie Larson was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts.
MRC: Sioux City East 17 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Kennedy Wineland had three hits and an RBI, Evie Larson posted a home run among two hits and drove in three and Kilie Junck pitched in two hits of her own. Lexi Plathe took the win in the circle with a two-hitter.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 LeMars 0 (Game 1)
Grace Nelson had a double among two hits and drove in a run for Heelan in the win. Angel Shaw struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout performance.
LeMars’ one hit came from Morgan Marienau. Alivia Milbrodt worked five innings and struck out six to take the loss.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 1 LeMars 0 (Game 2)
Marin Frazee allowed just two hits and struck out three in five innings, and Angel Shaw threw the final two frames with two strikeouts and no hits allowed for Heelan. Kenly Meis had two hits and scored the lone run on an Ellie Gengler double.
Alivia Milbrodt had a double and Sarah Brown singled for LeMars.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 4 (Game 1)
Chloe Buss delivered a walk-off hit for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Elise Evans-Murphy addd a home run, drove in two and scored twice, and Ella Skinner had a two-hit, two-RBI night.
Bailey Becker topped Sioux City North with two hits and two RBI.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Sioux City North 4 (Game 2)
Kamea VanKalsbeek tossed a complete game, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and zero earned runs for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Bailey Becker and Avery Beller had run-scoring hits for Sioux City North in the loss.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 18 Diagonal 0
Chloe Durian led a 20-hit Twin Cedars attack with four hits and three RBI while Grace Bailey and Cristen Durian added three hits each. Ami Mockenhaupt drove in three runs, and Bailey took the win with a one-hit shutout.
BLUE: Lamoni 5 Seymour 2
Taylor Henson was the winning pitcher for Lamoni while Cameron Martin hit a big fly for the Demons offense.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 12 Orient-Macksburg 2
Haley Godfrey homered, singled, drove in three and scored two times for Melcher-Dallas in the win. Riley Enfield added two hits and two RBI, and BrieAnna Remster had two doubles and drove in a run. Kynser Reed pitched in a pair of hit sand two RBI while Remster struck out nine in five innings for the win.
Christa Cass led Orient-Macksburg with a double and two RBI.
BLUE: Moravia 7 Murray 4
Calleigh Klein and Chloe Church had two hits each for Murray in the loss. Church drove in three for the Mustangs.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 8 Mormon Trail 2
Jessica King doubled twice, singled twice and scored one run to lead Moulton-Udell in the win. King also threw seven innings, struck out six and gave up just one earned run on four hits.
Miah Shanks had two hits and scored a run for Mormon Trail.
