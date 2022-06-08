(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept Shenandoah, SW Valley, CAM and Glidden-Ralston win slugfests, AHSTW walked off, Audrie Kohl grabbed another shutout, Nodaway Valley shocked Earlham and Exira/EHK, Harlan, Riverside, MSTM & SE Warren also won in KMAland softball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 6 Shenandoah 4
Kiana Schulz and Kaitlyn Bruhn had two-hit games while Hannah Slater added a hit and two RBI for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Norah Huebert scattered 10 hits and struck out four in a complete game effort.
Jenna Burdorf topped Shenandoah with two hits, and Lynnae Green, Reese Spiegel and Kinsey Gibson all had RBI hits for the Fillies. Burdorf threw six innings and struck out three, allowing just two earned runs.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Shenandoah 0
Kiana Schulz and Kaitlyn Bruhn both had three-hit games for the Monarchs, and Schulz, Hannah Slater and Lauren Bowker all had two RBI apiece in the win. Norah Huebert pitched six shutout innings without allowing a hit and striking out nine.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 12 West Harrison 8
CAM came back from an 8-1 deficit to score the final 11 runs of the game. Maddy Holtz, Mady McKee, and Karys Hunt all had two hits each while Hunt drove in two and Jenna Platt scored three runs. Emma Follmann struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings for the Cougars.
Zoe Etter topped West Harrison with three hits and two runs, and Tylar Stirtz pitched in two hits, including a home run, with two RBI and two runs for the Hawkeyes. Jaysa Lawrenson added two hits and an RBI.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Boyer Valley 3
Alisa Partridge had three hits and scored twice, and Hannah Nelson and Haley Bieker pitched in two hits apiece for the Spartans in the victory.
Danyelle Hikins had two hits, two runs and an RBI to lead Boyer Valley in the defeat. Anna Seuntjens also had two hits, including a double, and Kenzie Dumbaugh threw seven innings and struck out three for the Bulldogs.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 8
Whiting at Ar-We-Va
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni Moravia
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 8 Underwood 2
Madison Kjergaard went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and Regan Kramer added two walks and three runs scored for the Cyclones in the victory. Tianna Kasperbauer struck out seven and gave up just one earned run in a complete game effort.
Clare Cook had three hits and an RBI, and Mary Stephens pitched in two hits and scored once for Underwood in the defeat.
Missouri Valley 2 St. Albert 0
Audrie Kohl struck out 12 and allowed six hits in a complete game shutout for Missouri Valley. Grace Herman had two hits and an RBI to lead the Big Reds offense.
Alexis Narmi pitched well for St. Albert with 13 strikeouts in seven innings. Jessica McMartin had three of the Saintes six hits.
Riverside 13 Lenox 4
Southwest Valley 9 Tri-Center 7
Evy Marlin and Sadie Groszkrueger were both 4-for-4 with three singles and a double each. Ada Lund added two singles, and Ryanne Mullen struck out four in the circle for the Timberwolves.
Hailey Thomas had two hits and a run, and Jonellie Goldapp added two hits and three RBI. Avi Killpack pitched in two hits and two RBI for the Trojans.
AHSTW 4 ACGC 3
Abbie Willett hit a walk-off single and drove in two for AHSTW in the victory. Rylie Knop added three hits and an RBI, and Ally Meyers threw seven innings, struck out four and gave up two earned runs.
Martensdale-St. Marys 17 Panorama 0
Jackie Kleve went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Brynnly German added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Martensdale-St. Marys. Campbell German, Abby Hughes and Ellie baker combined on a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Hadley Pearson and Baker also had one hit and two Rbi at the plate.
Nodaway Valley 1 Earlham 0
Jorja Holliday threw all seven innings, struck out five and gave up just five hits for Nodaway Valley in the win. Maddax DeVault, Lindsey Davis and Holliday all had two hits each while Whitney Lamb drove in the only run of the game, driving in DeVault.
Southeast Warren 14 Murray 0
Kaylyn Holmes picked up the shutout win, and Bre Nolte cranked her sixth home run of the season for Southeast Warren in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 8 Central Decatur 3