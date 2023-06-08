(KMAland) -- Lexi Narmi broke a school record in a St. Albert sweep, Lo-Ma outscored Riverside, TJ got a sweep, Griswold stayed unbeaten & Creston, Clarinda, Atlantic, AHSTW, Audubon, MSTM, SCN, SBL, LeMars, SCE, Twin Cedars, O-M, Seymour, Murray, Red Oak, E. Union, F-M, CAM & Woodbine also won in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland softball recap from Thursday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 8 Shenandoah 1
Nevaeh Randall hit another home run, drove in a run and scored two for Creston in the win. Sophie Hagle added a hit and two runs behind Keely Coen (4 IP, 3 K) and Taryn Fredrickson (3 IP, 7 K), who combined on a two-hitter.
Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf and Peyton Athen had one hit each. Burdorf threw all five innings with three strikeouts.
Clarinda 8 Glenwood 3
Andi Woods threw all seven innings for Clarinda in the win, giving up just six hits and zero earned runs while striking out three. Jerzee Knight had three hits and four RBI, and Lylyy Merrill posted one hit and two RBI for the Cardinals.
Elizabeth Thiesen had a hit and two RBI, and Sara Kolle posted one hit and two runs for Glenwood. Find much more in the full recap with Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 1 Lewis Central 0
Ava Rush had three hits and scored the only run of the game to lead Atlantic. Lila Wiederstein added two hits and an RBI behind Riley Wood, who allowed one hit and struck out five in a complete game one-hit shutout.
Haylee Wilcox had the only hit of the game for Lewis Central. Cami Damgaard went seven innings and struck out three for the Titans.
St. Albert 9 Harlan 4
Lexi Narmi singled, doubled and homered and drove in three for St. Albert in the win. She also struck out 12 in a complete game performance in the circle, breaking the all-time strikeouts record in school history. Kylie Wesack, Kiera Hochstein and Anna Helton also had two hits each, and Wesack scored a team-best three runs.
Abbie Schechinger topped Harlan with two hits and two RBI, and Jenna Gessert added two hits at the plate while throwing four innings in the circle.
St. Albert 8 Harlan 7
St. Albert rallied to score the final seven runs of the game, including a four-run seventh that was capped by a walk-off double from Kylie Wesack. Wesack, Kiera Hochstein and Anna Helton had three hits each with Hochstein driving in a team-high two runs. Ella Narmi also had two hits, went five innings and struck out seven for the Saintes. Lexi Narmi was the winning pitcher with two no-hit innings and three strikeouts in relief.
Ellie Ineson had two hits and an RBI, and Suzy Kenkel added a hit and two RBI for Harlan in the tough loss. Jenna Gessert pitched 6 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 1
Rylie Knop was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run, and Sienna Christian backed her three-inning no-hitter with two hits and two RBI for AHSTW. Braxton Gipple added two hits, and Graycen Partlow had a double, two runs and an RBI.
Anna Stangl scored IKM-Manning’s only run of the game while Ella Richards drove in one run.
Logan-Magnolia 15 Riverside 10
Campbell Chase and Macanna Guritz led a 19-hit attack for Logan-Magnolia with four hits apiece, combining to drive in five runs and scoring two runs apiece. Marki Bertelsen added three hits and three runs scored, and Brooke Johnsen went deep and drove in two. Haedyn Hall and Abby Hiatt posted two hits each, and Hiatt threw six innings with four strikeouts.
Madison Kelley had a double among two hits, and Sophia Fenner posted two hits and an RBI. Ayla Richardson also had a two-hit game, and Kaycie Perkins singled, drove in two and scored twice. Fenner went the final five innings for the Bulldogs in the circle.
Audubon 9 Tri-Center 0
Alexis Obermeier struck out nine and gave up just four hits in a complete game shutout for Audubon. She also led at the plate with a single, double, home run and three RBI. Mattie Nielsen, Kali Irlmeier, Kylee Hartl, Addie Hocker, Michelle Brooks and Anna Larsen all posted two hits each, and Irlmeier drove in two runs.
Kaeli Harris had two hits for Tri-Center in the defeat.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Central Decatur 5
Ellie Baker had three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Abby Hughes hit a home run and drove in two for Martensdale-St. Marys. Sydney Bears added a hit and two RBI, and Campbell German went 1-for 3 with three RBI and two runs for the Blue Devils. Hughes struck out 12 in seven innings to get the win.
Central Decatur’s Aniston Jones, Addy Schreck and Amy Potter all had two hits each for the Cardinals. Annika Evertsen had five strikeouts in six innings.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Thomas Jefferson 11 Sioux City West 1
Teygan Rasmussen had three hits and three RBI, and Rylee Perrine had a triple among two hits while driving in four to lead the Yellow Jackets. Carley Steinspring totaled two hits and an RBI, and Morgan Rasmussen finished with a single and two RBI. Steinspring was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run.
Jalynn Johnson had the only hit of the game for Sioux City West. Lulu Vaul struck out 10 for the Wolverines.
Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 0
Carley Steinspring tossed a four-hit complete game shutout with seven strikeouts, and Morgan Rasmussen had a hit, two runs and two walks for Thomas Jefferson. Madeline Tierney added a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Sioux City West’s Emily Ehlers, Jalynn Johnson, Ofelia Rivera and Kaycie Boetger also had one hit each.
Sioux City North 4 Abraham Lincoln 1
Madison Green had seven strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run on three hits in a complete game performance for Sioux City North. Ataviah Van Buren had a hit and two runs for the Stars in the win.
Abraham Lincoln’s Hanna Ferguson had two hits and an RBI. Ferguson tossed four shutout innings and allowed just two hits.
Sioux City North 13 Abraham Lincoln 1
Joslyn Vogt struck out 10 and allowed just one unearned run on one hit in four innings for Sioux City North. Natalie Rasmussen had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Sophie Vezani doubled and drove in three for the Stars.
Hanna Ferguson had a hit and a run scored for the Lynx.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 LeMars 9 — 9 inn
Riley Fitzgerald hit two home runs, drove in two and scored three times, and Addison Wheeler posted a four-hit, two-run game for the Warriors in the wild win. Bailey Moreau, Elise Evans-Murphy, Ella Skinner, Brooklyn Ocker and Cori Griebel also added two hits each with Moreau, Ocker and Griebel driving in two runs apiece. Ocker also went deep and was the winning pitcher with 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief.
Charli Grosenheider had a home run and four RBI, and Payton Wright pitched in two hits and two runs for LeMars in the loss.
LeMars 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Payton Wright, Brenna Leraas, Libby Leraas, Addison Bogh and Natalie Vanderloo all had two hits for LeMars in the win. Libby Leraas drove in three, and Charli Grosenheider had one hit and two RBI for the Bulldogs. Kylie Hoffman went all seven innings to pick up the win.
Brooklyn Ocker had two hits and three RBI, and Addison Wheeler also picked up a two-hit game for the Warriors.
Sioux City East 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
Alexys Jones blasted a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Bella Gordon, Olivia Mentzer, Addyson Junge and Alyssa Erick all posted two hits each. Junge and Mentzer had two RBI apiece, and Lexi Plathe went seven innings to get the win.
Maddie Gengler and Claire Osborne had two hits each, and Grace Nelson and Kaylee Baker drove in one run each for Heelan.
Sioux City East 7 Bishop Heelan Catholic 6
Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones each hit home runs while combining for five hits, five RBI and three runs to lead Sioux City East in the win. Leah Conlon and Alyssa Erick also had two hits for the Black Raiders, which got seven innings and six strikeouts from Teagan Treglia.
Maddie Gengler and Grace Nelson totaled two hits and two RBI for Bishop Heelan.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 9 Lamoni 0
Jillian French tossed a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Rylee Dunkin added two hits, including a double and home run at the plate, while also walking twice, stealing two bags, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. Kisha Reed added three hits, including a double, an RBI and a stolen base, and Jordyn Weldon posted two hits and two RBI.
Orient-Macksburg 12 Mormon Trail 8
Emma Boswell and Kinsley Eslinger hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning for Orient-Macksburg in the win.
Mormon Trail’s Ella Hysell had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Annika Shanks and GraceAnn Bellon posted two hits each. Shanks drove in two runs of her own.
Seymour 10 Moravia 3
Taylor Ruby had four hits, two RBI and two runs, and Mendon Jellison added a hit and three RBI for Seymour in the win. Gracie Peck posted two hits and two RBI, and Lacie Peck also had a two-hit game for Seymour. Gracie Peck threw all seven innings and had five strikeouts.
Moravia’s Kenna Spencer and Destiny Nathaniel had three hits each, and Alexa Bedford, Lauren Long and Kjirsten Albetson all finished with two hits each. Bedford went all seven innings and had three strikeouts.
Murray 18 Moulton-Udell 0
Teryn Shields threw a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Keirsten Klein had two hits, three RBI and two runs at the plate while Presley VanWinkle, Kassy Saucedo and Sammie Henrichs each had a hit. Jalie Baumfalk and Leah Frederick scored three runs each, and Jayda Chew, VanWinkle, Klein, Saucedo and Karina Romero scored two runs each.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Oak 10 Sidney 0
Tymberlee Bentley had four hits while Kaysie Kells, Alexis Joint and Tori Wendt all had three hits each. Kells drove in two runs, and Emily Sebeniecher and Jaydin Lindsay posted two hits each for the Tigers. Lindsay threw all six innings and finished with the shutout win.
East Union 15 Stanton 3
Noelle McKnight had a monster game with a single, double, triple and six RBI to lead the way for East Union. Avery Staver added a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored four runs, and Sara Collins and Kinzey Ripperger had two hits each for the Eagles. Haley Willett and Sidney Staver also had two RBI apiece, and Avery Staver struck out five in seven innings.
Jenna Stephens had a hit and drove in a run for Stanton.
Fremont-Mills 21 West Harrison 1
Lily Crom had a team-best three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Lana Alley, Macy Mitchell, Amanda Morgan, Saige Mitchell and Kinley Blackburn all pitched in two hits apiece for the Knights. Alley had three RBI, and both Mitchells, Morgan and Blackburn drove in two each. Saige Mitchell went five innings in the circle and struck out four.
Chloe Leinen led the way for West Harrison with two hits and an RBI, and Kassidy Marshall added one hit and one run. Rylee Evans struck out five in five innings in the circle for the Hawkeyes.
Griswold 7 Nodaway Valley 1
Karly Millikan broke a school record with 18 strikeouts, allowing just three hits and no walks for Griswold in the win. Marissa Askeland, Millikan and Abby Gohlinghorst each had two hits with Askeland scoring three times and driving in one. Millikan and Whitney Pennock drove in two runs each.
Nodaway Valley’s Liv Laughery had two hits while Kynnady Van Eaton had a hit and an RBI. Jorja Holliday threw seven innings and struck out three for the Wolverines.
CAM 9 Lenox 8
CAM scored six in the top of the seventh to come back for the victory.
Sadie Cox was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Danielle Robinson added four hits and two RBI for Lenox. Cadence Douglas and Dayna Robinson pitched in two hits apiece for the Tigers.
Woodbine 8 Westwood 0
Charlie Pryor tossed a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and blasted one of three home runs for Woodbine on the night. Elise Olson and Sierra Lantz also went deep, finishing with two hits each while combining for four RBI and three runs scored.