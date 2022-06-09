(KMAland) -- Nevaeh Randall continued her strong start in Creston’s win over Shenandoah, Harlan swept St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic beat Denison-Schleswig in extra innings and Treynor grabbed a crucial win over Missouri Valley on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 7 Shenandoah 3
Neveah Randall homered and plated two for Creston while Jersey Foote tripled and drove in a run. Halle Evans and Taryn Fredrickson also drove in runs for the Panthers while Evans, Fredrickson and Gracie Hagle doubled. And Frederickson was the winning pitcher after striking out six.
Lynnae Green doubled and pushed in two runs for Shenandoah while Caroline Rogers and Sara Morales had three and two hits, respectively.
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 2
Sara Kolle homered to give Glenwood the win. Check out the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 8 Lewis Central 3
Claire Pellett went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored while Jada Jensen managed two knocks, scored twice and drove in two. Zoey Kirchhoff had two hits, two RBI and struck out 11 batters while Riley Wood was the winning pitcher.
Game 1: Harlan 3 St. Albert 2 – 9 innings
Regan Kramer had one RBI off three hits while Teya Frohlich also drove in a run, and Ellie Ineson managed two hits and scored twice. Tianna Kasperbauer tossed a gem with 12 strikeouts on five hits in nine innings.
Mallory Daley drove in a run for St. Albert while Georgie Bohnet and Alexis Narmi doubled. Narmi tossed a doozy of her own with 14 strikeouts on eight hits and three earned runs.
Game 2: Harlan 4 St. Albert 2
Jordan Heese had two RBI while Tianna Kasperbauer doubled as her lone hit and scored twice. Ella Plagman, Ellie Ineson and Teya Frohlich also had hits.
Katelynn Hendricks drove in two for St. Albert while Kylie Wesack and Anna Helton had hits.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 4 – 9 innings
Kaylie Diercksen had two hits, including a double, for Kuemper while Kaci Peter also had two hits. Melinda Schaefer, Jordan Schwabe and Kenzie Schon each drove in runs for the Knights while Kamryn Venner was the winning pitcher after striking out 12 on six hits.
Kira Langenfeld homered for Denison in the loss and drove in two while Cambri Brodersen had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Norah Huebert scattered seven hits on three earned runs with five walks in 8 2/3 innings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 6 Tri-Center 2
Michelle Brooks and Victoria Asmus had one hit and two RBI each while Jordan Porsch also plated a run. Kylee Hartl and Addie Hocker scored twice for the Wheelers while Kali Irlmeier was the winning pitcher after striking out six on five hits in seven innings.
AHSTW 13 IKM-Manning 7
Natalie Hagadon and Graycen Partlow hit homers for AHSTW while Hagadon drove in five on two hits, and Partlow sent in two runners on two hits and scored three runs. Halle Goodman had two hits, doubled and drove in two, and Loralei Wahling had two hits and two RBI.
Ally Meyers contributed three hits and was also the winning pitcher after striking out 12 on six hits and three earned runs, and Sienna Christian had three hits.
Alexis Gruhn had two hits, three RBI and homered for IKM-Manning while Carlee Neil drove in two.
Treynor 8 Missouri Valley 3
Keelea Navara muscled a 2-for-3 outing with two runs scored and two stolen bases while Jadyn Huisman went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI, and Addie Minahan had a 2-for-4 night with three RBI. Huisman also struck out five on one hit in three innings.
Hailey Ferris and Brooklyn Lange drove in runs for Missouri Valley while Audrie Kohl struck out 11.
Other Western Iowa Conference Scores
Logan-Magnolia 20 Riverside 0
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Wayne 2
The Blue Devils stayed unbeaten with three runs in the seventh. Brynnly German, Ava Oberender and Sydney Bears drove in runs for Martensdale-St. Marys while Oberender doubled. Campbell German tossed a seven-inning dandy with 15 strikeouts on two hits with one walk and no earned runs.
Southeast Warren 12 Central Decatur 1
Emma King bashed another home run for Southeast Warren in the rout.
Kylee Rockhold homered as Central Decatur’s lone hit and run. Rockhold also struck out two while scattering four hits and two earned runs in three innings.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 11 Boyer Valley 4
Tiela Janssen led Glidden-Ralston with two hits and drove in three runs while Kassidy Wenck had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Ashlynn Tigges had a team-high three hits, drove in two and scored once. Addy Boell also added two hits and scored two runs for Glidden-Ralston.
Vanessa Koehler was the winning pitcher after striking out five on nine hits and three earned runs in seven innings.
Exira-EHK 12 Ar-We-Va 2
Alisa Partridge, Makenzie Riley, Shay Burmeister and Macy Emgarten had two hits each while Partridge and Burmeister had two RBI apiece. Burmeister and Emgarten each doubled, and Partridge, Burmeister, Harlee Fahn and Gemini Goodwin scored two runs each. Hannah Nelson picked up the win in the circle for Exira-EHK.
Kora Obrecht had two hits and doubled for Ar-We-Va while Obrecht and Jamie Hasuman scored one run apiece.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 4
Elise Evans-Murphy homered, drove in two and scored a run while Addison Wheeler doubled as one of her three hits, and Addy Mosier, Addie Brown, Emma Crooks and Aussie Obbink had one RBI each.
Averie Morgan homered for LeMars as one of her three hits while Payton Wright doubled.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Game 1: Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 6
Game 2: Sioux City North 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 12 Mormon Trail 0
Keirsten Klein went 2-for-3 with a single, blasted a two-run homer and drove in three while Jaden Lynn had two hits, one RBI and scored twice. Calleigh Klein got the win in the circle with eight strikeouts on three hits in five innings of shutout play.
Twin Cedars 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Grace Bailey homered, tripled and picked up the win with a one-hit shutout for Twin Cedars. Bailey finished with three hits and two RBI while Jillian French had three hits, scored twice, managed five RBI and doubled.
Rylee Dunkin tripled, drove in two and scored two while Jetta Sterner, Ali Mockenhaupt and Kisha Reed had two RBI each. Sterner drove in three on two hits while Kisha Reed managed three hits and scored twice, and Alli Reed drove in two and doubled. Cristen Durian also doubled for Twin Cedars as the Sabers smacked 19 hits in the win.
Adriana Howard had Moulton-Udell’s lone hit.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Moravia 14 Orient-Macksburg 5
Moravia 11 Orient-Macksburg 7
Seymour at Melcher-Dallas (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
East Union 13 Stanton 5
Sara Collins led East Union with three hits and two RBI while Mallory Raney and Kaitlyn Mitchell each drove in two runners on two hits, and Mitchell tripled. Gwen Nixon also had two hits and tripled.
The Eagles were aggressive on the basepaths with 13 steals on 13 tries. Collins and Aubrey Hansen had three swipes each while McKnight stole two bags. Raney struck out 11 on 10 hits and zero earned runs.
Southwest Valley 24 Essex 5
Ryanne Mullen tripled and doubled as part of her three-hit night while Haidyn Top also tripled and got the win in the circle. Evy Marlin, Ada Lund and Camryn Johnston had two hits apiece and doubled for Southwest Valley.
Fremont-Mills 11 West Harrison 1
Eighth-grader Kinley Blackburn had a big night with two hits, a home run, five RBI and two runs scored. Lily Crom plated two on two hits and scored three runs. Macy Mitchell added two hits and an RBI while Crom, Blackburn and Saige Mitchell nabbed two bags each. Malea Moore was the winning pitcher after striking out nine on three hits in five innings.
Griswold 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Makenna Askeland doubled and homered while Brenna Rossell struck out nine.
CAM 15 Lenox 5
Dayna Robinson and Sadie Cox paced Lenox with two hits and a double while Cadence Douglas had two hits and drove in two, and Izzy Curtis accounted for two RBI.
Other Non-Conference Scores
River Valley 9 Whiting 1