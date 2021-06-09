(KMAland) -- Griswold, Underwood & SE Warren keep on winning, SW Valley had a big offensive night, St. Albert took down TJ, Boyer Valley upset Woodbine and more from the night in KMAland softball in the Wednesday recap.
NC: Riverside 7 Shenandoah 0
Kenna Ford threw a shutout for Riverside, which scored all of their runs from the fifth inning on. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Southwest Valley 11 Red Oak 5
Kyli Aldrich had two singles and a double to lead a potent offensive attack from Southwest Valley. Cam Johnston added two doubles, and Ryane Mullen, Morgan Shuler, Jayley Schlapia and Sadie Groszkrueger also had a pair of hits for the Timberwolves.
NC: Underwood 4 Harlan 2
Underwood scored two runs each in the first and second innings and held off Harlan in the win. Taylor Nelson led the Eagles at the plate with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Macy Vanfossan, Peyton Cook and Grace Pierce all had two hits behind Ella Pierce, who finished with four strikeouts and five hits allowed in seven innings.
Julia Schechinger led Harlan with two hits, an RBI and a run, and Jordan Heese also drove in a run for the Cyclones. Tianna Kasperbauer struck out five in six innings in the circle.
NC: St. Albert 5 Thomas Jefferson 1
Alexis Narmi struck out 15 and Lainey Sheffield had a home run among two hits for St. Albert in the win.
NC: Lenox 15 East Mills 0
Sadie Cox smacked her third home run and drove in three to lead Lenox. Cadence Douglas added two hits, and TJ Stoaks threw a one-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
NC: Griswold 7 East Union 3
Makenna Askeland dropped a three-run home run and finished with four RBI to lead the Tigers in the victory. Karly Millikan threw all seven innings, struck out four and gave up just five hits in the circle.
NC: Stanton 5 Orient-Macksburg 4
Ali Silvius struck out 11 batters to lead Stanton in the win. Jenna Stephens had two hits, and Kaitlyn Bruce and Brooklyn Adams both had RBI knocks for the Viqueens.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Panorama 1
Brynnly German had there hits while Jayda Gay smacked her third h one run of the season, driving in two and scoring twice. Kylie Keller pitched in a pair of hits and drove in one for the Blue Devils. Braelynn Long threw five innings and gave up just one run on two hits before Campbell German tossed the final two shutout frames with three strikeouts.
NC: Grand View Christian 2 Central Decatur 0
Kylee Rockhold had a double while Annika Evertsen and Mya Applegate also hit safely for Central Decatur in the tight loss. Rockhold struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 CAM 0
Macy Emgarten had a three-hit shutout and struck out 12 to lead Exira/EHK in the win. Hailey Bieker led the Spartans offense with two hits and two RBI
RVC: Boyer Valley 4 Woodbine 1
Kylie Peterson smashed a two-run home run among two hits for Boyer Valley, which go a strong performance from Kenzie Dumbaugh in the circle. She allowed just one unearned run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 9 Diagonal 0
BrieAnna Remster threw a complete game two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for Melcher-Dallas in the win. Remster also added three hits at the plate while Paeytn Anderson tallied three hits and two RBI. Kynser Reed posted a double, a triple and two RBI, and Gabby Drummondo had two hits and an RBI.
Kira Egly and Morgan Holtry had one hit each for Diagonal.
