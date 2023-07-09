(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Exira-EHK, Twin Cedars and Atlantic moved to regional finals on Saturday.
Check out the full KMAland softball rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Logan-Magnolia 2 River Valley 0
Abby Hiatt struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in a complete game shutout for Logan-Magnolia. Brooke Johnsen led the offense with two hits for the Panthers. Mark Bertelsen and Greylan Hornbeck had run-scoring hits.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Woodbine 2
Riley Miller struck out 11 in seven innings in the circle for Exira/EHK in the win. Quinn Grubbs had two hits and scored once, and Shay Burmeister added a single and two walks for Exira/EHK. Hannah Nelson had the big game on offense with three hits and three RBI.
Charlie Pryor hit a solo home run while Sierra Lantz added a run-scoring hit for Woodbine. Pryor struck out three in six innings for the Tigers.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 — SEMIFINALS
Twin Cedars 5 Tri-County 4
Rylee Dunkin had four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and scored twice for Twin Cedars in the win. Kisha Reed added a hit and two RBI, and Jillian French struck out five in seven innings to get the victory in the circle.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Atlantic 3 Shenandoah 0
Zoey Kirchhoff and Claire Pellett each hit solo home runs with Kirchhoff scoring twice and adding another hit in the win for Atlantic. Claire Schroder also had two hits behind Riley Wood, who struck out six in a complete game shutout.
Jenna Burdorf had two hits for Shenandoah in the loss. Peyton Athen went six innings and gave up just three runs — two earned — on five hits.
View the full interviews with Wood and Atlantic head coach Terry Hinzmann below.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5
Elise Evans-Murphy hit two solo home runs, and Chloe Buss posted two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Brooklyn Ocker also had one hit and drove in two behind Regan Herbst, who struck out two for the Warriors.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Indianola 11 Glenwood 2
Winterset 6 Creston 3
Mila Kuhns had two hits while Daile Keeler and Sophie Hagle both had one hit and one RBI for Creston in the los. Taryn Fredrickson pitched five strong innings for the Panthers.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 1 — SEMIFINALS
Waukee 9 Thomas Jefferson 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Des Moines Lincoln 10 Sioux City East 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
WDM Valley 10 Sioux City North 0
Natalie Rasmussen, Sophie Verzani and Meara Lytton all had one hit for Sioux City North.