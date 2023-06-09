(KMAland) -- Red Oak earned a split with Kuemper, Stanton edged Essex, Mo Valley got a shutout, SEW beat Wayne, LC won twice & Griswold, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Audubon, Bedford, MSTM, SWV, Mt Ayr, Woodbine, EEHK, AWV, Lamoni, Seymour, O-M, Twin Cedars, Creston & SBL were other area winners in KMAland softball on Friday.
Check out the full Friday softball recap in KMAland below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 10 Red Oak 0
Kaylie Diercksen had three hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Myli Schaefer added two hits for Kuemper Catholic in the shutout win. Melinda Schaefer drove in one run and scored three runs to back Myli Schaefer’s one-hit, six-strikeout complete game shutout.
Red Oak 4 Kuemper Catholic 3
Kaci Peter led Kuemper Catholic with three hits and an RBI, and Myli Schaefer also had an RBI knock.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 8 Essex 6
Elly McDonald had two hits and three stolen bases, and Bree Mitchell added a triple while striking out four in the circle to get the win for Stanton. Jenna Stephens pitched in one hit and two stolen bases, and Kyla Hart and Riley Burke both posted a hit and an RBI each for the Viqueens.
Addy Resh led Essex with two hits, including a triple, while Brianne Johnson added a home run and three RBI. Kylie Valdez also had a single and two RBI for the Trojanettes.
Griswold 14 East Mills 5
Karly Millikan and Makenna Askeland had two hits each, including one double apiece, and Millikan drove in two runs for Griswold in the win. Marissa Askeland, Whitney Pennock, Dakota Reynolds, McKenna Wiechman and Kate Tischer each added a hit, and Marissa Askeland and Tischer drove in two apiece. Pennock, Abby Gohlinghorst and Addison Adams added an RBI apiece, and Marissa Askeland scored three times and stole four bags. Reynolds was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts over seven innings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 4 Tri-Center 2
Abby Hiatt struck out nine in seven innings in the circle for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz had two hits and an RBI, and Greylan Hornbeck chipped in two hits and an RBI of her own.
Hayden Thomas had three strikeouts in seven innings for Tri-Center while Lilly Thomas posted two hits and two RBI.
Underwood 6 IKM-Manning 5
Allissa Fischer threw a complete game and allowed six hits to get the win while Ali Fletcher doubled in a run, Macy Pederson had two RBI and Claire Cook doubled for the Eagles. Fischer also had an RBI single for Underwood.
Missouri Valley 2 Riverside 0
Audrie Kohl struck out 12 in seven innings, allowing just two hits, and she posted a single and an RBI to lead the offense. Emerson Anderson also had one hit and one RBI for the Big Reds.
Madison Kelley had the only two hits of the game for Riverside. Sophia Fenner went all six innings in the circle, allowing just one earned run and striking out two.
Audubon 4 AHSTW 3
Alexis Obermeier struck out eight in seven innings, and Jordan Porsch had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored to lead Audubon. Obermeier also doubled and drove in two at the plate.
Graycen Partlow, Loralei Wahling and Kendra Hansen all had one hit and one RBI each for AHSTW. Sienna Christian struck out four in 3 1/3 innings.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 5 Central Decatur 4
No stats reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys 20 East Union 2
Brynnly German and Ellie Baker had four hits each, combined to score eight runs and had a combined four RBI in the win for Martensdale-St. Marys. Aunie Berger added four hits and two RBI, and Sydney Bears pitched in three hits, four RBI and two runs.
Kayli Shade had two hits and scored a run, and Avery Staver had a home run for East Union.
Southeast Warren 10 Wayne 4
Sturgis Fridley hit another home run, driving in two, scoring two and finishing with two total hits for Southeast Warren. Breanna Nolte and Kaylee Tigner also had two hits and an RBI each, and Alivia Ruble posted two hits and struck out eight in seven innings in the circle.
Izzie Moore topped Wayne with two knocks, and Devyn Davis had a hit and two RBI. Moore struck out seven in six innings.
Southwest Valley 3 Lenox 2
Haidyn Top doubled twice and scored twice and was the winning pitcher for Southwest Valley.
Zoey Reed posted two hits and scored a run for Lenox in the defeat. Cadence Douglas struck out five in a six-inning complete game for the Tigers.
Mount Ayr 12 Nodaway Valley 2
Nodaway Valley’s Madison Fry had two hits and an RBI in the loss. (No other stats reported.)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 6 Glidden-Ralston 3
Charlie Pryor was 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs to lead Woodbine in the win. Pryor also threw seven innings, struck out 12 and gave up just one earned run.
Tiela Janssen and Jaelyn Subbert had two hits apiece for Glidden-Ralston. Elizabeth Lloyd added a hit and an RBI, and Vanessa Koehler struck out 11 in the circle.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9 CAM 1
Exira/EHK’s Quinn Grubbs went 3-for-5 with two home runs, drove in three and scored twice, and Taryn Petersen posted three hits and three runs. Hannah Nelson added a double among two hits and drove in three, and Riley Miller tacked on two hits for the Spartans. Miller also threw seven innings and struck out 12 in a complete game effort.
Karys Hunt led CAM with two hits, including a home run, and Emma Follmann went all seven innings with four strikeouts for the Cougars.
Ar-We-Va 14 Boyer Valley 9
Maggie Ragaller had two hits and scored three runs, Sarah Melton pitched in two hits and two runs and Amber Ragaller was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts for Ar-We-Va.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 11 Melcher-Dallas 10
Allyson Martin had three hits and four RBI, and Taylor Henson pitched in two hits, three RBI and three runs for Lamoni in the win.
Paetyn Anderson and Ashlyn Metz doubled two times each, finishing with three hits apiece while driving in a combined six runs and adding three runs scored. Summer Karpan also had three hits and three runs, and Kasyn Reed tallied three hits and two runs.
Seymour 12 Mormon Trail 9
No stats reported.
Orient-Macksburg 20 Moulton-Udell 1
Miah Burgher doubled and drove in a run, and Lexis Smith doubled and scored for Moulton-Udell in the loss. (No other stats reported.)
Twin Cedars 8 Murray 1
Twin Cedars 11 Murray 5
Jillian French was the winning pitcher for Twin Cedars in both games, and Cristen Durian hit a three-run home run in the finale.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 11 Woodward-Granger 2
Haylee Wilcoxen smashed a grand slam, doubled and drove in six to lead Lewis Central in the victory. Mahri Manz also doubled and drove in two behind a sterling performance from Emerson Coziahr, who struck out five in the circle.
Lewis Central 11 Ogden 6
Gracie Hays had a big game with three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Mackenzie Nailor added two hits, two RBI and two runs. Connie Brougham posted two hits and an RBI of her own, and Cami Damgaard went all seven innings for the win.
Creston 11 Bondurant-Farrar 2 (John Stephens Classic)
Nevaeh Randall went 3-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs, and Jersey Foote posted two doubles and two runs scored for Creston. Zoey Vandevender chipped in a double among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for the Panthers, which got six innings and four strikeouts from Keely Coen.
Ankeny 9 Creston 2 (John Stephens Classic)
Jacy Kralik finished with two hits and an RBI, and Jersey Foote posted one hit, one RBI and one run for Creston in the loss. Taryn Fredrickson went all seven innings and struck out five in the circle for the Panthers.
Ankeny 11 Atlantic 0 (John Stephens Classic)
No stats reported.
Earlham 14 Atlantic 1 (John Stephens Classic)
Zoey Kirchhoff went 2-for-2 with a run scored for Atlantic.
Collins-Maxwell 4 Denison-Schleswig 0 (OABCIG Tournament)
The Monarchs did not tally a hit in the loss to open the OABCIG Tournament. Claire Leinen went seven innings and struck out three in the circle.
Des Moines Roosevelt 7 Sioux City East 6
Olivia Mentzer led Sioux City East with two hits while Alexys Jones had a hit, two RBI and two runs. Leah Conlon also had one hit and drove in two for the Black Raiders. Brooklyn Johns worked 4 1/3 innings in the circle.
WDM Valley 10 Sioux City East 0
Gracie Bruening doubled while Olivia Mentzer, Alexys Jones and Leah Conlon all had singles for Sioux City East.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 West Lyon 3
Cori Griebel doubled among two hits, and Aussie Obbink had two knocks and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Addison Wheeler bopped a home run, and Regan Herbst had five strikeouts in seven innings.