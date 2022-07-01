(KMAland) -- Audubon, Boyer Valley, O-M, T-C, Sidney, F-M, East Union, Lenox, Moulton-Udell, Moravia, Underwood and Central Decatur advanced in regional softball action on Friday.
CLASS 1A REGION 2
Audubon 12 West Harrison 0
Kali Irlmeier fired a three-inning no-hitter to open up postseason play. Irlmeier walked one batter on the evening and struck seven. Michelle Brooks hit a two-RBI double, while Kylee Hartl and Mattie Nielsen each hit RBI triples. Victoria Asmus drove in two.
Boyer Valley 6 Glidden-Ralston 5 – 8 inn
Danyelle Hikins led the Boyer Valley offense with two hits, two runs and two stolen bases. Zoey Yanak plated two runs – including a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, while Maria Puck and Jess O’Day each had an RBI. Puck also scored twice and Leah Cooper cranked a double. MaKenzie Dumbaugh picked up the win in the circle throwing all eight innings, striking out four and allowing five earned runs.
Tiela Janssen had four hits, and Brileigh Bock added two hits for Glidden-Ralston in the loss. Vanessa Koehler hit a home run and drove in two for the Wildcats. Koehler also struck out eight in eight innings.
Other Class 1A Region 2
Storm Lake, St. Mary’s 22 Ar-We-Va 14
Bishop Garrigan 10 North Iowa 0
CLASS 1A REGION 3
Orient-Macksburg 12 Essex 11
Orient-Macksburg won a wild back-and-forth affair to open up postseason play. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
Tri-Center 11 St. Albert 1
Addison Redinbaugh, Mikenzie Brewer and Katilin Kozeal all homered for T-C in the win. Hannah Wulff and Hayden Thomas combined on a solid effort in the circle.
St. Albert pitcher Alexis Narmi tallied her 500th career strikeout in the loss.
Sidney 13 Riverside 10
Sidney held off a late charge for their first postseason win in four years. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
Fremont-Mills 10 East Mills 1
Fremont-Mills used a big fifth inning to pick up the postseason win. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
CAM 15 Stanton 6
The Cougars scored eight runs in the fifth inning to pull away for the victory. Find the full recap at our local sports news page.
CLASS 1A REGION 5
Lenox 5 Murray 3
Izzy Curtis laced a two-RBI single into right center in the bottom of the fourth that proved to be the difference maker for the Tigers. Zoey Reed picked up the win in the circle.
Keirsten Klein led Murray with three hits and scored once, and Brooke Shannon added two hits and an RBI.
East Union 11 Bedford 1
Noelle McKnight had a two-hit, three-RBI game to lead East Union while Sara Collins singled, tripled and drove in two for East Union. Sidney Staver, Aubrey Hansen and Kaylin Lack added a hit and two runs each. Collins threw all five innings, struck out four and gave up one run on two hits.
Moulton-Udell 6 Seymour 0
Adriana Howard threw a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts to lead Moulton-Udell to the win. Lexi Smith topped the Eagles offense with two hits, and Miah Burgher had a hit, two RBI and two runs. Hannah King also drove in two runs on one hit.
Other Class 1A Region 5
Grand View Christian 13 Melcher-Dallas 3
Moravia 10 Mormon Trail 0
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Underwood 9 Missouri Valley 8
Underwood rallied from a 6-1 deficit, scoring three in the seventh inning on their way to the win. Ruby Patomson smashed a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Mary Stephens added two hits, two runs and an RBI. Ali Fischer pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Clare Cook had a two-hit game of her own.
Emma Gute, Emerson Anderson and Lea Gute all had two hits each for Missouri Valley in the loss. Audrie Kohl struck out six in seven innings.
Lawton-Bronson 25 IKM-Manning 12
Taylor Beckendorf had three hits, two RBI and two runs to lead IKM-Manning in the loss. Alikxa McGinn added two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Carlee Neil posted a hit and two RBI. Lauren Greving also had two hits and two runs for the Wolves.
CLASS 2A REGION 4
Central Decatur 5 Nodaway Valley 0
Kylee Rockhold threw a complete game two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts for Central Decatur. Addiston Graham posted a triple among two hits and drove in two, and Amy Potter also had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Maddax DeVault and Whitney Lamb had one hit apiece.
Other Class 2A Region 4
Panorama 11 ACGC 9
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 13 Lewis Central 9
Gracie Hays and Alyssa Griffin had two doubles each for Lewis Central in the loss. Mahri Manz tripled, and Avery Heller and Haylee Wilcox also posted doubles for the Titans.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 4 Sioux City North 0
Holly Hansen threw a no-hitter for Lynx in the victory.
LeMars 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Lizzie Koonce twirled a complete game shutout, allowing five hits and striking out five to get the win in the circle for LeMars. Maggie Allen finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs scored. Libby Leraas reached three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.
Addie Brown paced the Warrior offense, notching two hits in two at-bats with a sacrifice. Addison Wheeler, Cori Griebel and Emma Crooks all hit safely in the contest. Reagan Herbst scattered eight hits in five innings of work, allowing two earned runs and striking out three.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 4
Elise Evans-Murphy finished 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored, while Bailey Moreau knocked in three runs on two hits. Addy Mosier also had three hits and scored twice in the victory. Karnea VanKalsbeek threw six innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. Brooklyn Ocker pitched the final inning to pick up the save. The win clinches the Missouri River Conference championship for SB-L.
LeMars got two-hit efforts from Sarah Brown and Libby Leraas. Maggie Allen doubled and scored a run. Brenna Leraas knocked in two runs on one hit.
Other Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 2
Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 3
Thomas Jefferson 10 Sioux City West 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Iowa City West 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Independence 2