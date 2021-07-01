(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won the WIC Tournament, Atlantic won an outright Hawkeye Ten title, Wayne, Woodbine and Twin Cedars clinched shares of league titles and Griswold finished a sweep through the Corner Conference on Thursday in KMAland softball action.
H-10: Lewis Central 5 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Avery Heller had two hits and an RBI, and Maddie Howard posted a hit and two RBI for Lewis Central in the win. Emerson Coziahr scattered 10 hits and allowed just three runs to get the win.
Sidda Rodewald went 4-for-4 with two RBI, and Brooklen Black posted three hits for Shenandoah in the loss. Sara Morales pitched in two hits.
H-10: Lewis Central 12 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Taylor Elam had a double among three hits and scored twice, and Avery Heller homered, drove in two and scored twice for Lewis Central. Brooklyn Damgaard threw a three-inning no-hitter with two strikeouts. Mahri Manz had a hit and drove in three, and Maddie Howard posted a hit with two RBI. Conner Brougham added two hits and scored once.
H-10: Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)
Tianna Kasperbauer threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, and Aurora Miller posted two hits for Harlan in the win. Emily Brouse, Jordan Heese, Madison Schumacher and Ella Plagman also had one hit each.
H-10: Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Emily Brouse threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts, reaching 500 for her career. She also smacked another home run while Aurora Miller pitched in three hits and Ella Plagman had two.
H-10: Atlantic 13 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
H-10: Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0 (Game 2)
Atlantic clinched an outright Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with the dominant sweep.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston 5 (Game 1)
Hannah Slater hit a two-run walk-off home run for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Slater, Cambri Brodersen, Kira Langenfeld and Kennedy Marten all had two hits each for the Monarchs in the victory.
Halle Evans posted three hits and drove in a run, and Morgan Driskell had one hit sand two RBI for Creston. Gracie Hagle and Peyton Rice also had two hits each for the Panthers.
H-10: Creston 10 Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 2)
Peyton Rice had a big three-hit, four-RBI game, and Gracie Hagle added three hits and four runs to lead Creston. Morgan Driskell homered among two hits and drove in two, and Sophie Hagle pitched in three hits and scored twice. Jersey Foote also had two hits for Creston.
Paige Kastner and Teryn Fink had two hits each, and Kira Langenfeld and Kiana Schulz each drove in runs for Denison-Schleswig.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 20 East Mills 1
Taylor Morgan was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts for Fremont-Mills. Addi Heese led the offense with a hit, two runs and three RBI, and Izzy Weldon, Malea Moore, Tori Kilpatrick and Morgan all drove in two runs each. Lily Crom posted two hits and two runs, and Weldon, Moore, Kilpatrick and Heese scored twice each. Macy Mitchell had three walks, an RBI and three runs.
CORNER: Griswold 13 Essex 1
Griswold finished an undefeated run through the Corner Conference behind 15 hits. Karly Millikan, McKenna Wiechman and Brenna Rossell had three hits each, and Haylee Pennock added a home run, a single, two RBI and two runs scored. Anna Kelley had two hits and an RBI, and Erynn Peterson posted three stolen bases and scored twice. Rossell was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and just four hits allowed.
CORNER: Stanton 6 Sidney 3
Ali Silvius had two hits and was the winning pitcher for Stanton in the victory.
Mia Foster led Sidney with three hits, and Makenna Lauman, Jolie Sheldon and Kaden Payne pitched in two hits each.
WICT: Underwood 7 Audubon 0
Ella Pierce finished a complete game shutout with three strikeouts to lead Underwood. Pierce also had three hits and drove in a run, and Peyton Cook pitched in three hits and two RBI. Maddie Pierce added two hits and Belle Freese finished with two hits and an RBI for the Eagles.
Addie Hocker and Mattie Nielsen both had hits for Audubon in the loss.
WICT: Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6 — 8 inn
Amelia Evans’ second hit of the night doubled as her second RBI and the game-winning hit for the Panthers. Ashley Christians added three hits and two RBI in the win.
Grayson Gettler led AHSTW with two hits and three RBI, and Ally Meyers and Sienna Christian posted two hits apiece. Graycen Partlow doubled and drove in two for the Vikings.
WICT: Logan-Magnolia 7 Underwood 2
Macanna Guritz homered and went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs, and Abby Hiatt had a hit and two RBI for Lo-Ma, which claimed the WIC Tournament championship. Hiatt struck out five and gave up just two runs to get the win.
Ella Pierce and Grace Pierce led Underwood with two hits each.
WIC: Riverside 1 Tri-Center 0
Kenna Ford struck out 10 in a two-hit shutout for Riverside. Katie Merrschmidt drove in Chiara Rains for the only run of the game.
POI: Lenox 12 Bedford 0
McKinna Hogan had a triple, two singles and five RBI, and TJ Stoaks added a double among three hits and three RBI for Lenox. Zoey Reed pitched in two hits’ nd Stoaks threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
POI: East Union 7 Central Decatur 6
Kaitlyn Mitchell had three hits and four RBI, and Noelle McKnight pitched in three hits and two runs for East Union in the win. Kaylin Lack added two hits and two runs, and Sara Collins struck out five to get the win.
Emily Cornell had a home run, drove in two and scored twice, and Carlee Hamilton posted two hits and scored twice for Central Decatur. Eily Hall also had two hits in the tight loss.
POI: Wayne 7 Southeast Warren 6
Camryn Jacobsen’s walk-off two-run home run sent Wayne to the win and clinched at least a share of the POI championship. Jaide Harvey, Mya Willey, Emily Jones and Abigayle Henderson all had two hits, and Izzie Moore doubled and drove in two for the Falcons. Sterling Berndt threw all seven innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Makayla Ruble had a three-hit, three-RBI night for Southeast Warren. Josie Hartman and Kaylee Bauer both hit home runs, and Hartman pitched in a single, an RBI and scored twice. Alivia Ruble struck out six in the circle.
RVC: Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Charlie Pryor had two hits and scored twice, and Jordan Butrick and Nicole Hoefer each drove in two runs on one hit for Woodbine, which clinched a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship. Pryor threw all seven innings, struck out five and gave up just two earned runs.
NC: Grand View Christian 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Breely Clayburg and Alaya Betts had one hit each for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Clayburg and Kadey Olson both scored one run apiece.
MRC: LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sarah Brown had two hits and two RBI, and Maggie Allen and Payton Wright pitched two hits and two runs each. Morgan Marienau added two hits and an RBI, and Alivia Milbrodt struck out 10 in seven innings to get the win.
MRC: Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 1)
Sioux City North scored five runs in the seventh inning to pick up the victory.
Tessa Clifton had two hits and three RBI, and Jessica Vrenick added two hits and an RBI. Jayden Hargrave was hit by a pitch twice, singled once and scored two times.
MRC: Sioux City East 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)
Maddie Hase had two hits and two RBI, and Brylee Hempey added a hit and two runs for Sioux City East in the win.
Ellie Gengler topped Heelan with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Mariah Augustine tallied two hits and an RBI.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City East 13 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Marin Frazee had four hits, including a game-winning RBI single, and scored five runs for Heelan. Grace Nelson chipped in four hits and four RBI, and Sophia Kuntz had two hits and two runs.
Kilie Junck had two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Alexy Jones pitched in three hits for Sioux City East. Olivia Mentzer added two hits and two runs.
MRC: Sioux City North 14 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Jessica Vrenick went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI, and Tessa Clifton and Baylie Girres added a hit each for AL.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0
Grace Bailey threw five shutout innings with four strikeouts, and the offense had 15 hits on the day. Bailey, Ali Mockenhaupt and Jillian French all had three hits each with French finishing a home run shy of the cycle and driving in five. Jetta Sterner also drove in two.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Ali Mockenhaupt tossed a four-inning one-hitter with three strikeouts. She also backed herself with three doubles among four hits and drove in four. Jetta Sterner posted two hits and three RBI, and Grace Bailey finished with three hits and two RBI.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 12 Seymour 2
Riley Enfield doubled twice among three hits and drove in four, and Haley Godfrey added two hits and scored twice for Melcher-Dallas. Paetyn Anderson posted a hit and drove in two, and BrieAnna Remster struck out seven in six innings to get the win.
Ori Trimble had a hit and an RBI, and Maysen Trimble and Olivia Power both had a hit and a run each for Seymour.
BLUE: Murray 13 Mormon Trail 1
Jalie Baumfalk had three hits, including a double, and drove in two, and Jayda Chew posted two hits, two RBI and three runs for Murray. Teryn Shields added a three-run triple to help herself, as she threw three innings and gave up just one run on two hits.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 5 Shenandoah 3 (Game 1)
Lewis Central 12 Shenandoah 0 (Game 2)
Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 1)
Harlan 8 Clarinda 0 (Game 2)
Atlantic 13 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Atlantic 12 Red Oak 0 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 9 Glenwood 4 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 7 Glenwood 5 — 9 inn (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 7 Creston 5 (Game 1)
Creston 10 Denison-Schleswig 3 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 20 East Mills 1
Griswold 13 Essex 1
Stanton 6 Sidney 3
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
Underwood 7 Audubon 0
Logan-Magnolia 7 AHSTW 6 — 8 inn
Championship: Logan-Magnolia 7 Underwood 2
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside 1 Tri-Center 0
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 12 Bedford 0
Mount Ayr 14 Southwest Valley 0
East Union 7 Central Decatur 6
Wayne 7 Southeast Warren 6
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 5 Thomas Jefferson 2
Sioux City North 9 Abraham Lincoln 5 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 14 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City East 13 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 12 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas 12 Seymour 2
Moravia 13 Orient-Macksburg 8
Murray 13 Mormon Trail 1
Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2