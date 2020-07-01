(KMAland) -- Creston edged Lenox, Exira-EHK asserted their dominance in the Rolling Valley while Harlan came back to beat Logan-Magnolia in extras to highlight Wednesday's softball action.
H10: Lewis Central 7 Shenandoah 2
Megan Gittins had two hits for LC and allowed just one earned run. Maddie Howard scored twice. Sara Morales had two hits for Shenandoah. Courtnee Griffin homered in the defeat.
NC: Creston 3 Lenox 2
Creston edged Lenox to hand the Tigers their fourth one-run loss of the year. TJ Stoaks struck out eight, allowed four hits and zero earned runs in the defeat. Kayla Yzaguirre and McKinna Hogan had two hits for Lenox.
NC: Treynor 10 Fremont-Mills 0
Kennedy Elwood notched two hits and drove in two. Tori Castle, Jady Huisman and Keelea Navara also had two hits. Huisman was stellar in the circle with one hit and six strikeouts.
NC: Audubon 4 Griswold 3
Sydney Beymer plated two runners on three hits. Leah Subbert had two hits while Kali Irlmeier fanned five batters in the victory.
POI: Nodaway Valley 9 East Union 3
Alyssa Davis managed three hits, two of which were homers, and drove in six runs for the Wolverines. Jorja Holliday struck out seven, allowed three earned runs and scattered five hits.
RVC: Exira-EHK 12 CAM 0
The Spartans plated 11 runs in third inning to snag the victory. Macy Emgarten struck out four while allowing just one hit.
RVC: Woodbine 15 Boyer Valley 3
Alex Niedermyer notched two hits and drove in a run. Katlyn Snyder had two hits and three RBI. Shannon Hopkins was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Nicole Hoefer blasted a three-run homer for the Tigers.
RVC: West Harrison 14 Glidden-Ralston 10
Haleigh Rife had two hits. Emily McIntosh managed two hits and scored two runs. Vanessa Koehler homered for Glidden-Ralston in the defeat. Madi Barrus added two hits.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 7 Shenandoah 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 9 East Union 3
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12 CAM, Anita 0
Woodbine 15 Boyer Valley 3
West Harrison 14 Glidden-Ralston 10
Whiting 12 Ar-We-Va 10
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Harlan 4 Logan-Magnolia 3 -- 8 inn
Creston 3 Lenox 2
Treynor 10 Fremont-Mills 5
Audubon 4 Griswold 3
Central Decatur 8 Lamoni 3
Southeast Warren 15 Melcher-Dallas 3
Grandview Christian 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
West Sioux 4 Sioux City North 1