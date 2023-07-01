(KMAland) -- Heelan beat Sioux City West in KMAland softball action on Saturday. Check out the full KMAland softball recap from Saturday below.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Sioux City West 3
Marin Frazee singled twice, doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored two runs for Heelan in the win. Grace Nelson, Maddie LaFleur, Kaylee Baker and Claire Osborne all tallied two hits each, and Maddie Gengler hit a home run and drove in two. McKenna Baker threw five innings to get the win.
Ofelia Rivera, Kaycie Boetger, Bre Loker and Angelica Rivera finished with one hit each for Sioux City West.