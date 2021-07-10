(KMAland) -- Harlan won a classic over Denison-Schleswig to get back into a regional final while Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton also notched postseason wins on Saturday.
4A-1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 3
Aussie Obbink had two hits and drove in a run, Emma Crooks doubled and Elise Evans-Murphy, Ella Skinner and Abby Lewis also recorded hits in the win while Regan Herbst retired three batters on seven hits.
4A-3: Harlan 4 Denison-Schleswig 3
Kate Heithoff’s full-count RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Harlan the thrilling victory. Madison Schumacher had two RBI off one hit while Emily Brouse tallied two hits. Julia Schechinger, Jordan Heese and Kennedy Kjergaard had one hit each. Brouse fanned eight batters on five hits in the win.
Kiana Schultz pushed two runs across on two hits for Denison-Schleswig. Paige Kastner, Cambri Brodersen and Emma Mendenhall also recorded hits in the loss.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
Boone 6 Webster City 0
Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinals
Creston at Winterset — PPD to 7/12
Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge — PPD to 7/12
Sioux City East 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln at Johnston — PPD to 7/12
Ames at Southeast Polk — PPD to 7/12