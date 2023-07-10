(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley, Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren advanced on to state while Griswold, Lo-Ma, Exira/EHK and Twin Cedars took tough losses in regional final softball on Monday.
Check out the full rundown from Class 1A and 2A regional final softball below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Wayne 5 Griswold 4
Wayne held off a late rally from Griswold to advance to the state tournament. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Remsen St. Mary’s 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Brooke Johnsen had two hits and Madeline Maguire had one for the Panthers in the defeat. Abby Hiatt struck out five in 4 2/3 innings, as Remsen St. Mary’s exploded for six runs in the fifth to finish the game.
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Collins-Maxwell 0
Campbell German threw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts, and Aunie Berger added a hit and two RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Hadley Pearson also had an RBI hit for the Blue Devils.
Southeast Warren 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Alivia Ruble tossed a no-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to send Southeast Warren back to state. Lexi Clendenen posted two hits, and Lola Shriver hit a two-run home run for the Warhawks.
Riley Miller threw six innings and struck out four for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Sigourney 2 Twin Cedars 1
Rylee Dunkin tripled and scored on a wild pitch for Twin Cedars in the tough defeat.
Other Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals
Clarksville 12 Saint Ansgar 2
St. Edmond 11 Newell-Fonda 1
North Linn 17 Calamus-Wheatland 7
IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Missouri Valley 8 Sioux Central 4
Emerson Anderson doubled among two hits and drove in three, and Missouri Valley qualified for their third state tournament in school history. Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals
Columbus Catholic at Central Springs Suspended with 1 out in bot 2nd
Interstate 35 2 South Hardin 1
Regina Catholic 6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
Lisbon 11 South Winneshiek 1
Van Meter 10 Pocahontas Area 0
West Monona 7 North Union 6
Northeast 5 Wilton 1