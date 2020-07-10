(KMAland) -- Shenandoah took down Stanton, Southwest Valley ended Clarinda’s streak, St. Albert walked off TJ, Sidney exploded to beat Bedford and more from the night in KMAland softball.
NC: Shenandoah 9 Stanton 3
Macee Blank led Shenandoah with two hits while Claire Adkins added two hits and scored three times. Lydia Morales added a double and drove in two runs.
Delanie Voshell struck out seven in a complete game effort for the Fillies.
Brooklyn Adams led Stanton with two hits in the defeat.
NC: Southwest Valley 8 Clarinda 7
Kayley Myers hit a grand slam and Kyli Aldrich followed with a home run of her own to lead the Timberwolves. Aldrich, Isabelle Inman and Lexi Haer added two hits apiece for teh Timberwolves in the win.
Clarinda’s Emmy Allbaugh had two hits and drove in two, and Jillian Graham added two hits and two RBI.
NC: Treynor 9 Red Oak 4
Keelea Navara had three hits while Kennedy Elwood and Maili McKern added two hits apiece for the Cardinals. Jadyn Huisman struck out 10 in the circle to get the win.
Red Oak’s Kyndal Kells had three hits and hit a home run for Red Oak in the defeat.
NC: St. Albert 7 Thomas Jefferson 6
Shelby Hatcher had three hits while Sarah Eggerling delivered two hits, including a walk-off single in the seventh.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 4 Carroll 2
Brianna Lux had a hit and drove in two, and Sophie Rohe finished with two hits to lead Kuemper in the win. Chloe Venteicher went seven innings, allowed five hits and two runs and struck out two on the night.
NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Allana Arkfeld had a hit and drove in a run for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat. Claire Leinen struck out eight and allowed zero hits for the Monarchs.
NC: Sidney 11 Bedford 4
Sidnie Baier had a triple among two hits and drove in two, and Myrna Rodriguez drove in two on one hit for Sidney. Jolie Sheldon doubled and scored three times in the victory.
Leslie Sheley and Emily Baker led Bedford with two hits each.
NC: Central Decatur 2 Grand View Christian 1
Kylee Rockhold had two hits and an RBI at the plate and struck out 10 in a complete-game three-hitter for the Cardinals
NC: MOC-Floyd Valley 4 LeMars 1
Brooke Haage had a double and drove in a run for LeMars in the loss.
BLUE: Seymour 7 Murray 6
Emma Decker, Bailey frederick, Teryn Shields and Zoey Black all had two hits each for Murray in the defeat. Chloe Church added a triple and two RBI for the Mustangs.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Non-Conference
Wayne 13 Pleasantville 3
Panorama 16 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
CAM 5 West Central Valley 0
West Lyon 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Spirit Lake 13 Sioux City North 3
Davis County at Moulton-Udell
Twin Cedars 7 Interstate 35, Truro 4
Melcher-Dallas 5 Cardinal 3