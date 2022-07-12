(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars all nabbed spots in the state softball tournament on Monday.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS
Newell-Fonda 4 Woodbine 0
Charlie Pryor struck out six and allowed zero earned runs in a complete game effort in the circle for Woodbine. Pryor and Katy Pryor had one hit each for the Tigers.
Martensdale-St. Marys 2 Wayne 1 — 8 inn
Jackie Kleve hit a two-out walk-off double for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Hadley Pearson’s sixth-inning home run tied the game, and Campbell German struck out 12 and allowed just one run on three hits in eight innings.
Izzie Moore doubled and drove in a run for Wayne. Sterling Berndt struck out 17 in 7 2/3 innings and gave up the two runs on four hits.
Other Class 1A scores
Southeast Warren 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Twin Cedars 7 Sigourney 6
Remsen, St. Mary’s 6 Akron-Westfield 2
Newman Catholic 4 Collins-Maxwell 2
Lisbon 4 Clarksville 1
North Linn 9 Central City 4
CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINALS
Logan-Magnolia 6 West Monona 5
Mount Ayr 5 West Central Valley 1
Other Class 2A scores
North Union 9 Ridge View 4
Van Meter 5 Grundy Center 0
Central Springs 10 Osage 0
Regina Catholic 1 East Marshall 0
Louisa-Muscatine 2 Cardinal 0
Wilton 10 Cascade 7