(KMAland) -- Atlantic fell just short in a regional final loss to Davis County while 25 tickets were punched to Fort Dodge across Iowa on Tuesday in softball action.
Check out the full softball tournament trail rundown from Tuesday below.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL
Central Springs 6 Columbus Catholic 0
IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
Davis County 3 Atlantic 2
Davis County scored two runs in the sixth to edge past Atlantic. Lila Wiederstein accounted for Atlantic’s two runs with a two-run home run while Ava Rush singled and scored. Riley Wood went six innings and struck out three for the Trojans.
Other Iowa Class 3A Regional Finals
Estherville-Lincoln Central 3 West Lyon 1
Albia 8 Chariton 2
Saydel 12 Greene County 2
Williamsburg 3 Grinnell 0
Benton 8 Mount Vernon 2
Wahlert Catholic 6 Solon 1
Assumption 3 West Burlington 2
IOWA CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
Fort Dodge 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
ADM 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 1
Winterset 6 Indianola 0
Carlisle 11 Ballard 3
North Polk 13 Gilbert 10
Norwalk 5 Burlington 0
North Scott 6 Xavier 0
Western Dubuque 12 Maquoketa 2
IOWA CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
Ankeny 4 Waukee 3
Waukee Northwest 2 Des Moines Lincoln 1 — 10 inn
WDM Valley 8 Johnston 7
Ankeny Centennial 10 Ames 1
Southeast Polk 5 Ottumwa 1
Pleasant Valley 9 Linn-Mar 0
Muscatine 2 Iowa City Liberty 0
Bettendorf 8 Hempstead 7