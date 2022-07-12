(KMAland) -- Five KMAland conference softball schools lost in regional final play on Tuesday.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the full state tournament pairings with the conclusion of regional play. View the brackets linked here.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
Saydel 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Addie Brown, Addison Wheeler and Brooklyn Ocker all had one hit each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the defeat.
Other Class 3A Regional Finals
Williamsburg 7 Atlantic 0
Sioux Center 8 Estherville Lincoln Central 3
Mount Vernon 5 Algona 2
Ballard 8 West Liberty 1
Davenport Assumption 9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Wahlert Catholic 8 West Delaware 7
Davis County 3 West Burlington 2
CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINALS
Indianola 12 Glenwood 2
Find the complete recap from the game heard on KMA 960 at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 4A Regional Finals
Dallas Center-Grimes 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
ADM 5 Carroll 4
Carlisle 5 Bondurant-Farrar 4
Winterset 4 Fairfield 3
Norwalk 7 Benton 6
Burlington 1 Clear Creek-Amana 0
North Scott 5 Maquoketa 0
CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINALS
Waukee Northwest 14 Thomas Jefferson 0
Fort Dodge 3 Ames 1
Waukee 2 Johnston 1
WDM Valley 13 Iowa City High 1
Southeast Polk 4 Ankeny 3
Linn-Mar 9 Ankeny Centennial 4
Pleasant Valley 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Muscatine 9 Iowa City Liberty 1