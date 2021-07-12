(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Underwood, Wayne and Southeast Warren all advanced to the state softball tournament on Monday night.
3A: Atlantic 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Maleana Woodward smacked a first-inning home run, and Olivia Engler tossed a complete game shutout to send Atlantic to the state tournament for the third time since 2016.
4A: Winterset 5 Creston 2
Keely Coen had two hits and two RBI, and Nevaeh Randall added a double among two hits for Creston in the defeat.
2A: Underwood 4 West Monona 2
Ali Fletcher had three hits, and Underwood scored four two-out runs to advance to state for the ninth time in school history. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A: Wayne 9 Lenox 1
Wayne earned their third straight and sixth state tournament appearance behind home runs from Abigayle Henderson and Emily Jones, who combined to drive in eight. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A: Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Kaylee Bauer bashed a three-run walk-off home run to send Southeast Warren to their first state tournament since 2009 and 14th in school history.
1A: Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton left the bases full in a tough, tight loss to the top-ranked Mustangs, which scored the lone run of the game in the fourth inning.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Regional Finals
Newell-Fonda 1 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Wayne 9 Lenox 1
Southeast Warren 4 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Rmsen St. Mary’s 6 Akron-Westfield 3
Sigourney 6 Belle Plaine 3
North Butler 5 Newman Catholic 4
Clarksville 3 Collins-Maxwell 2
Class 2A Regional Finals
Underwood 4 West Monona 2
North Union 9 Sioux Central 1
Earlham 7 Interstate 35 4 — 12 innings
Pella Christian 12 Van Meter 5
Central Springs 2 South Hardin 1
North Linn 5 Alburnett 2
Wilton 8 Northeast 2
Class 3A Regional Finals
Atlantic 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 2 Sioux Center 1
Clarke 11 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Williamsburg 5 Roland-Story 1
Mount Vernon 12 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Anoamosa 4 Crestwood 1
Assumption 12 Solon 0
West Liberty 4 Davis County 3
Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinal
Winterset 5 Creston 2
Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinal
Fort Dodge 12 Sioux City North 0
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Johnston 12 Abraham Lincoln 0
Southeast Polk 11 Ames 1