(KMAland) -- Bedford and Sidney won thrillers on the KMA airwaves, Audubon and Griswold used some late heroics while Riverside, Lenox and West Harrison rolled to victories in the first night of softball tournament trail action.
1A-2: Glidden-Ralston 5 Ar-We-Va 3
Talia Schon homered in the victory while Morgan Koehler plated three. Koehler and Schon also collaborated in the circle, combining for seven hits and three earned runs while striking out four.
1A-2: Audubon 8 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7
Jordan Porsch's walk off advanced the Wheelers. Porsch had three total hits while Leah Subbert drove in two. Alexa Culbertson had three hits and two RBI for CRB in the defeat.
1A-2: Griswold 4 CAM 3 -- 8 innings
Haylee Pennock's extra-inning RBI double was the difference maker for the Tigers in a thriller.
1A-2: Riverside 11 Woodbine 2
Ashlynn Amdor led off the game with a home run and finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Gracie Bluml had two hits and scored two runs. Ari McGlade scored twice on two hits. Izzy Bluml had a triple while Kenna Ford had two hits, three RBIs and earned the win on the mound by striking out eight on six scattered hits and one earned run. Jordan Butrick and Katlyn Snider had two hits each for Woodbine. Ana Vazquez drove in two.
1A-2: West Harrison 10 Boyer Valley 2
Haleigh Rife had two hits and scored twice. Emily McIntosh also added two hits for the Hawkeyes in the victory.
1A-3: Central Decatur 14 Essex 2
Carlee Hamilton, Eily Hall, Riley Bell, Emily Cornell and Alaina Applegate all had two hits apiece for the Cardinals. Bell scored three runs. Kylee Rockhold struck out five in the victory.
1A-3: Diagonal 12 Mormon Trail 0
Taylor Lumbard had two RBI for the Maroons. Erin Sobotka, Emma Cunningham and Tybee Plowman had two hits apiece.
1A-3: Lenox 13 East Mills 1
Caitlyn Maynes had two hits and plated two. Cadence Douglas did the same. Caitlyn Maynes had two hits, one of which was a double, and scored three runs. TJ Stoaks struck out eight and allowed only two hits.
1A-3: Fremont-Mills 11 Bedford 10
The Knights rallied late to win a wild one. You can check out the full rundown on our local sports page.
1A-3: Stanton 8 Sidney 6
Stanton overcame Sidney's comeback attempt to advance. The complete recap from this game can be found at our local sports page.
1A-3 Lamoni 9 Southwest Valley 2
Cameron Martin earned the victory in the circle and hit a two-run homer in the victory.
2A-1: AHSTW 8 IKM-Manning 4
Natalie Hagadon had two hits and two RBIs. Sydney Zimmerman had two hits as well. Paige Osweiler, Madison Thornton and Baylee Meyers each had one RBI. Joanna Freese had three RBI for IKM-Manning. Lexi Branning, Bianca Caldwell and Amber Halbur had two hits each.
NC: Carroll 15 Denison-Schleswig 5
Cambri Brodersen had two hits and three RBI in the defeat.
NC: Harlan 9 Thomas Jefferson 2
Kennedy Kjergaard had three hits and three RBI in the victory. Tianna Kasperbauer added three hits and two RBI. Madison Schumacher also drove in two. Emily Brouse fanned seven and allowed just two hits.
Westwood 12 Whiting 0
BGM 6 Baxter 3
East Union 5 Orient-Macksburg 1
Melcher-Dallas 17 Murray 3
Colo-Nesco 9 GMG 3
Class 1A Region 6 First Round
Seymour 11 Moulton-Udell 0
English Valleys 3 Montezuma 1
New London 11 Holy Trinity Catholic 1
Sigourney 12 Moravia 0
Tri-County 10 Keota 0
Missouri Valley 13 Tri-Center 3
Abraham Lincoln 5 Glenwood 4
Lewis Central 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5 LeMars 1