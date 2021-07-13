(KMAland) -- The final state softball tournament tickets were punched on Tuesday night in the state of Iowa.
KMAland conferences did not add any other qualifiers with Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all falling in regional final action to Winterset, Boone and Fort Dodge, respectively.
However, all four KMAland conference qualifiers know their opponents and game times with the release of the state brackets linked here.
Fourth-seeded Southeast Warren will open things on Monday at 11:30 AM against No. 5 Sigourney while fellow Pride of Iowa Conference rival and No. 2 Wayne will play at 1:00 against No. 7 Remsen St. Mary’s. Both are 1A state quarterfinals.
In Class 2A, Underwood is the No. 6 seed and will meet No. 3 Central Springs on Monday evening at 5:30 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Atlantic is the No. 4 seed in Class 3A and are set to meet Anamosa Monday evening at 7:30, also on FM 99.1.
View all scores from Tuesday’s regional final action below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Regional Final
Lisbon 8 Highland 6
Class 2A Regional Final
Iowa City Regina 5 Cardinal 4 — 11 inn
Class 4A Regional Finals
Winterset 10 Harlan 0
Boone 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
ADM 4 Bondurant-Farrar 3
Carlisle 8 Fairfield 0
Clear Creek-Amana 11 Marion 10
North Polk 5 Dallas Center-Grimes 2
Western Dubuque 6 West Delaware 3
Oskaloosa 4 Benton 3
Class 5A Regional Finals
Fort Dodge 16 Sioux City East 4
Ankeny Centennial 3 Indianola 2
Iowa City High 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Johnston 10 Southeast Polk 8
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Bettendorf 7 Muscatine 2
Pleasant Valley 10 Davenport North 0
Waukee 2 WDM Valley 1