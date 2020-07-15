(KMAland) -- Atlantic, St. Albert, Audubon, Lo-Ma, Underwood, Central Decatur, MSTM, Lenox, Exira/EHK, West Harrison and Twin Cedars were all winners in KMAland regional softball action on Wednesday.
3A-3: Atlantic 11 Clarinda 0
Olivia Engler, Reagan Pellet, Lauren Nicholas, Caroline Pellet and Malena Woodward all drove in two runs each for Atlantic in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-1: St. Albert 5 Treynor 4 — 8 inn
Alexis Narmi finished off a back and forth battle with a game-winning walk-off hit for ST. Albert. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
3A-2: Greene County 13 Kuemper Catholic 0
Kuemper Catholic could not manage a hit while Greene County scored two in the first, five in the second and six in the third.
1A-3: Central Decatur 3 Stanton 1
Kylee Rockhold had two hits at the plate and struck out 11 in the circle to lift Central Decatur. Alaina Applegate added a home run for the Cardinals.
Ali Silvius topped Stanton with three hits while Jenna Stephens added a hit and an RBI.
1A-3: Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 0
TJ Stoaks was 2-for-2 with a grand slam and five RBI at the plate and allowed just one hit while striking out five in the circle to lead Lenox. Caitlyn Maynes added three hits while Camryn Douglas had two hits and two RBI, and Cassidy Nelson pitched in two hits of her own.
1A-2: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Griswold 4
Exira/EHK rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to maintain an undefeated record.
2A-1: Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 3
Maddie Pierce smacked her fourth home run of the season for the Eagles.
1A-2: West Harrison 3 Riverside 2
Emily McIntosh struck out eight and out-dueled Kenna Ford in a classic battle. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-2: Audubon 11 Glidden-Ralston 3
Jordan Porsch doubled twice and drove in four runs to lead Audubon in the win. Hannah Thygesen added two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Sydney Beymer, Katelyn Nielsen and Kali Irlmeier all had two hits apiece. Irlmeier struck out six in six innings to get the win.
Jozey Gump led Glidden-Ralston with a triple and drove in two runs while Morgan Koehler had two hits, including a double.
1A-3: Twin Cedars 12 Diagonal 0
Caitlyn Reed doubled twice and drove in three runs for Twin Cedars in the victory. Grace Bailey threw a four-inning no-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
Rylee Dunkin, Brooke Roby, Bailey and Chloe Swank also added two hits each, and Swank drove in a pair of runs in the win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Griswold 4
West Harrison 3 Riverside 2
Audubon 11 Glidden-Ralston 3
Newell-Fonda 12 Westwood 0
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Central Decatur 3 Stanton 1
Lenox 12 Fremont-Mills 0
Twin Cedars 12 Diagonal 0
Class 1A Region 5 Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian 14 BGM 2
Collins-Maxwell 10 Colo-Nesco 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 Melcher-Dallas 2
Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals
Lynnville-Sully 12 Tri-County 0
North Mahaska 7 Seymour 1
Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinals
Logan-Magnolia 10 MVAOCOU 5
St. Albert 5 Treynor 4 — 8 inn
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 3
West Monona 6 AHSTW 1
Class 2A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Earlham 12 Madrid 0
Van Meter 11 Panorama 1
Woodward-Granger 9 ACGC 7
Class 3A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Humboldt 10 Southeast Valley 0
Greene County 13 Kuemper Catholic 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 10 Cherokee Washington 0
Class 3A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Atlantic 11 Clarinda 0