(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Creston, LC, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, Wayne, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East were winners in KMAland softball tournament trail action on Thursday.
3A-3: Red Oak 7 Shenandoah 1
Kyndal Kells smashed a three-run home run to lead a six-run fourth inning, and Emma Bierbaum tossed a complete game to lift Red Oak. View the complete story at our Local Sports News Page.
4A-4: Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 1
Haley Bach scored twice and drove in a run for Lewis Central while Megan Gittins scattered nine hits and struck out three. View the complete recap linked here.
3A-3: Creston 12 Des Moines Christian 2
Nevaeh Randal and Gracie Hagle each hit home runs while Sara Keeler doubled and drove in four runs. Randall and Halle Evans also had two RBI apiece for the Panthers.
4A-1: Carroll 14 Denison-Schleswig 3
Carroll scored two runs in the second, four in the third, two more in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Kennedy Marten led Denison-Schleswig with two hits while Allana Arkfeld added a double and two RBI.
1A-3: Wayne 11 Lamoni 0
Sterling Berndt tossed a one-hitter and struck out 10 for Wayne.
5A-2: Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
The Lynx held off a late rally from Thomas Jefferson to advance. View the complete story at our Local Sports News Page.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD -- Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Wayne 11 Lamoni 0
Class 1A Region 5 Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren 5 East Union 2
Class 2A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Mount Ayr 3 Nodaway Valley 1
Class 3A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Creston 12 Des Moines Christian 2
Red Oak 7 Shenandoah 1
Class 4A Region 1 First Round
Carroll 14 Denison-Schleswig 3
Spencer 14 Storm Lake 3
Class 4A Region 4 First Round
Lewis Central 3 Glenwood 1
Knoxville 1 Pella 0
Class 5A Region 1 First Round
Sioux City East 13 Sioux City West 3
Class 5A Region 2 First Round
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4