(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Creston, Underwood, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Wayne, Exira/EHK and Twin Cedars all moved one win from the state tournament on Friday.
3A-3: Atlantic 13 Red Oak 3
Olivia Engler had six strikeouts in six innings and added three hits, two walks and an RBI at the plate for Atlantic in the win. View the complete recap linked here.
3A-3: Creston 4 North Polk 3
Keely Coen had two hits and two RBI, Nevaeh Randall added two hits of her own and Sara Keeler and Gracie Hagle drove in one run each for Creston. Coen threw the first six innings to get the win before Haylee Gillam tossed the seventh for the save.
2A-1: West Monona 11 St. Albert 1
Bella Dingus and Lainey Sheffield had one double each for St. Albert in the defeat.
2A-1: Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
Taylor Nelson had a two-run single as part of a three-run second for Underwood in the win.
Megan Dunn homered to lead Logan-Magnolia. View the complete recap linked here.
1A-2: Newell-Fonda 8 Audubon 1
Newell-Fonda struck for four in the first and two in the third to open up a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Leah Subbert led Audubon with a pair of hits while Mattie Nielsen added an RBI hit in the defeat.
2A-2: Mount Ayr 5 Woodward-Granger 1
Sam Stewart had three hits and scored twice, and Alexa Anderson singled, doubled and drove in three for Mount Ayr. Addy Reynolds threw all seven innings, struck out eight and allowed just one run on four hits.
1A-3: Wayne 10 Lenox 0
Sterling Berndt had 11 strikeouts in a no-hit performance while Allie Wik had a three-run home run among three hits to lead Wayne. View the complete recap linked here.
1A-3: Twin Cedars 6 Central Decatur 2
Grace Bailey had two hits and two RBI, and Jillian French delivered a two-run double for Twin Cedars in the win. Bailey threw all seven innings and struck out seven while giving up two unearned runs on six hits.
1A-5: Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Grand View Christian 4
Martensdale-St. Marys scored four runs in the sixth inning to come back from an early three-run deficit.
1A-5: Collins-Maxwell 12 Southeast Warren 0
Collins-Maxwell burst for seven runs in the first inning on their way to the dominant win.
1A-2: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 West Harrison 2
Macy Emgarten struck out 12 and gave up just four hits in leading Exira/EHK to their second victory over West Harrison this season. Kami Waymire added a two-run double in the win.
Lanie Gustafson went deep for the third time this season for West Harrison.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 West Harrison 2
Newell-Fonda 8 Audubon 1
Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals
Twin Cedars 6 Central Decatur 2
Wayne 10 Lenox 0
Class 1A Region 5 Semifinals
Collins-Maxwell 12 Southeast Warren 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Grand View Christian 4
Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 2
West Monona 11 St. Albert 1
Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Mount Ayr 5 Woodward-Granger 1
Earlham 8 Van Meter 2
Class 3A Region 3 Semifinals
Atlantic 13 Red Oak 3
Creston 4 North Polk 3