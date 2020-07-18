(KMAland) -- Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all moved into regional finals with wins Saturday.
4A-4: Harlan 6 Lewis Central 1
Harlan advanced to a regional final despite mustering only three hits. Elle Ineson and Emily Brouse both plated two runs for the Cyclones while Emily Brouse and Tianna Kasperbauer combined to strikeout 12 and allow five hits in the victory. Haley Bach and Taylor Elam had the five hits for LC with three and two respectively.
4A-1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Carrol 5
The Warriors scored four in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away for the victory.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 4A Region 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Carroll 5
LeMars 4 Spencer 1
Class 4A Region 4 Semifinals
Harlan 6 Lewis Central 1
Carlisle 11 Knoxville 2
Class 5A Region 1 Semifinal
Sioux City North 13 Sioux City East 0
Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals
Johnston 12 Abraham Lincoln 0
Bettendorf 11 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8