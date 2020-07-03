(KMAland) -- Clarinda got in the win column, Sidney, Stanton and Griswold split the Corner title while East Union won a fun one in Leon to highlight Thursday's high school softball action.
H10: Shenandoah 8 Kuemper 2
Delanie Voshell, Nichole Gilbert and Natalie Gilbert had two hits each. Courtnee Griffin drove in three and Voshell picked up the win in the circle with an 11 strikeout, four-hit performance.
H10: Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 7
Kelly Embray homered, drove in four and scored three runs. Braden Liddick drove in two on three hits. Paige Kastner had two hits and three runs scored for Denison. Allana Arkfeld and Cambri Brodersen each managed two hits.
H10: Clarinda 4 St. Albert 3
Aziah Smalley won the game on the mound. Clarinda had six hits while Emmy Allbaugh, Hallee Knight and Makayla Fichter all doubled in Clarinda's first win of the season. Bella Dingus, Laney Sheffield and Isabel Pershing had two hits apiece for St. Albert in the loss.
Corner: Griswold 20 Essex 1
The Tigers relied on a 12-run inning to get the win. Brenna Rossell was 3-for-3 with five RBI. Makenna Askeland had two hits, three RBI. Anna Kelley singled, drove in three, swiped two bases and scored twice. Erynn Peterson scored four runs. Rossell allowed just one hit and struck out five.
Corner: Sidney 8 Stanton 1
Sidney clinched a share of the conference title for a fifth consecutive season. Olivia Larsen had three hits, Jolie Sheldon had two. Larsen also tossed a complete game. Brooklyn Adams led Stanton with two hits.
Corner: Fremont-Mills 5 East Mills 4
The Knights won despite only recording one hit. Eighth-grader Izzy Weldon scored twice. Malea Moore struck out 12 and allowed just two hits while walking only one.
WIC: Riverside 6 Logan-Magnolia 5 -- 8 inn
Chiara Rains' walkoff double in the eighth lifted Riverside past Lo-Ma in extras and cemented a perfect conference record for the Bulldogs. The complete rundown from Lo-Ma/Riverside can be found here.
WIC: Treynor 10 Missouri Valley 0
Keela Navara managed two hits, as did Jadyn Huisman and Maili McKern. Kennedy Elwood drove in three runs while Stella Umphreys plated two. Huisman allowed only two hits and struck out nine.
WIC: Audubon 9 Tri-Center 4
Katelyn Nielsen paced the Wheelers with two hits and three RBI. Jordan Porsch drove in two. Kali Irlmeier fanned six in the win.
POI: Lenox 7 Bedford 0
TJ Stoaks helped her cause with three hits and two RBI. McKinna Hogan also plated two. Stoaks struck out six in the four-hit shutout.
POI: East Union 4 Central Decatur 2
Mikayla Sanson had two hits for the Eagles. Alissa Weinkoetz drove in two and Mallory Raney picked up the win on the mound. Kylee Rockhold struck out eight for CD. and had two hits. Alaina Applegate also managed two hits.
POI: Wayne 10 Southeast Warren 0
Sterling Berndt had three hits and drove in a run. Allie Wik plated three and homered. Berndt struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in the shutout.
NC: Westwood 8 West Harrison 4
Emily McIntosh had three hits for the Hawkeyes in the defeat.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 14 Mormon Trail 2
Jayda Chew had three hits and two RBI. Bailey Frederick went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a triple. Emma Decker and Calleigh Klein plated two while Jalie Baumfalk had one hit, scored two runs and drove in a run.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 13 Diagonal 3
Emaleigh Pierschbacher led the Demons with three runs scored. Cameron Martin drove in three. Pierschbacher also received the victory on the mound.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 14 Moulton-Udell 0
Jillian French drove in two on two hits. Brooke Roby had one hit, but three RBI and three runs scored. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined for a three-inning no-hitter.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 8 Red Oak 1
Atlantic 5 Creston 2
Atlantic 9 Creston 8
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 12 IKM-Manning 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 14 Sioux City West 2
Abraham Lincoln 8 Sioux City West 7
Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City East 8
Sioux City East 6 Thomas Jefferson 4
Bishop Heelan 12 LeMars 0
LeMars 7 Bishop Heelan 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 12 Sioux City North 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City North 1
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 15 Orient-Macksburg 9
Melcher-Dallas 8 Seymour 6
Non-Conference
