(KMAland) -- Heelan swept Sioux City West, Kuemper lost a pair of games and Twin Cedars was a winner in KMAland softball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 8 Pella Christian 6
Ali Mockenhaupt picked up the win with five innings of relief while Grace Bailey led the offense with four hits, including a three-run home run. Mockenhaupt followed with a home run of her own, and Jillian French added two hits and two RBI. Jetta Sterner also had two hits for the Sabers.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City West 4
Kenley Meis, Angel Shaw and Ella Fitzpatrick had two hits and three RBI each, and Marin Frazee finished 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored to lift Heelan to the win. Shaw struck out 13 in seven innings, allowing just one earned run.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Sioux City West 2
Kenley Meis added another three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Grace Nelson and Maddie LaFleur also had two-hit games for Heelan. Marin Frazee, Angel Shaw and Sophia Kuntz all drove in two runs each, and Frazee went four innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
CARLISLE TOURNAMENT
Van Meter 8 Kuemper Catholic 0
Carlisle 8 Kuemper Catholic 2