(KMAland) -- Wayne and Twin Cedars clinched outright conference championships, Olivia Engler went deep in another Atlantic shutout win and more from softball action on a KMAland Friday.
H-10: Atlantic 10 Lewis Central 0
Olivia Engler went deep for the 12th time among three hits and drove in two while pitching a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts. Maleana Woodward and Alyssa Derby pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Kennedy Goergen tallied two hits of her own in the win.
Avery Heller, Taylor Elam, Mahri Manz and Stacy Merksick all hit safely for the Titans.
NC: St. Albert 8 Sidney 0
Alexis Narmi tossed a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts, and Kylie Wesack finished with a single and a double. Lainey Sheffield, Narmi and Georgie Bohnet also had doubles for the Saintes.
POI: Wayne 3 Lenox 2
Sterling Berndt doubled twice, Camryn Jacobsen added two hits of her own and Emily Jones posted a two-run hit to lead Wayne, which clinched an outright POI championship. Jones threw all seven innings, struck out five and gave up two runs on three hits.
Sadie Cox hit her seventh home run of the season, and TJ Stoaks struck out 14 while allowing just five hits in the tough-luck loss.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 22 Bedford 5
Madeline Myer finished with four hits and three RBI, and Brynnly German, Jackie Kleve, Jayda Gay, Campbell German, Madeline Young and Anna Parrott all had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Mallory Moyer led Bedford with two hits and two RBI.
POI: Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 8
Breanna Nolte and Natalie Geisler had three hits each, and Makayla Ruble, Josie Hartman and Alivia Ruble posted two nknocks each. Makayla Rubles, Geisler and Alivia Ruble all drove in two runs each.
Maddax DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with three hits and two runs, and Whitney Lamb and Mylee Comstock finished with two hits and scored once each.
POI: East Union 12 Southwest Valley 3
Eva Sobotka had a big night with two hits and three RBI, and Grace Nixon, Sara Collins and Karah Kirkland all added two hits each for East Union. Mallory Raney struck out eight in a complete game effort for the Eagles.
Evy Marlin had two doubles and scored once for Southwest Valley in the defeat.
POI: Central Decatur 5 Mount Ayr 4
Kylee Rockhold doubled twice and drove in three, and Hallee Hamilton added two hits, an RBI and two runs each for Central Decatur. Rockhold struck out 11 in a three-hit complete game effort.
Alexa Anderson bashed a home run among two hits and drove in three, and Halsie Barnes doubled and scored for the Raiderettes.
RVC: Boyer Valley 12 Whiting 0
Danyelle Hikins had two hits, scored three times and added two stolen bases for Boyer Valley. Makenzie Dumbaugh struck out six and allowed just two hits in a shutout performance. Talia Burkhart posted two hits and three RBI, and Maria Puck tallied two hits of her own.
RVC: West Harrison 8 Ar-We-Va 2
Haley Koch singled, doubled and tripled to lead West Harrison in the win. Zoe Etter, Emily McIntosh and Maclayn Houston gadded two hits each, and Lanie Gustafson drove in two on one hit. McIntosh struck out 14 in a three-hit complete game.
Maggie Ragaller topped Ar-We-Va with two hits and an RBI.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 0
Emma Hart threw a two-hit shutout with two strikeouts for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Miranda Garcia added two hits and an RBI, and Breely Clayburg and Alaya Betts posted a hit and two RBI each.
Gretchen Wallace and Macy Snyder had one hit each for Glidden-Ralston.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 0 (Game 1)
Elise Evans-Murphy, Brooklyn Ocker, Chloe Buss and Emma Crooks all had one hit and one RBI each behind Regan Erbst, who threw a three-hit complete game shutout for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Maggie Allen, Sarah Brown and Averie Morgan all hit safely for LeMars.
MRC: LeMars 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2 (Game 2)
Libby Leraas had three hits, Avery Pratt picked up three of her own and drove in two and Alivia Milbrodt added two knocks and three RBI of her own for LeMars. Payton Wright and Averie Morgan both had two hits.
Addie Brown and Aussie Obbink had two hits each for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the loss. Chloe Buss posted a single and two RBI.
MRC: Sioux City East 7 Sioux City North 2 (Game 1)
Evie Larson gave up six hits and threw all seven innings for East to get the win. Olivia Mentzer and Alezy Jones both had hits and scored once apiece.
Olivia O’Brien and Karsyn Hicks led the North offense with two hits each.
MRC: Sioux City East 12 Sioux City North 10 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Kilie Junck had three hits and three runs, and Evie Larson posed two hits and two RBI for Sioux City East in the win. Kennedy Wineland added three hits, and Gracie Bruening and Olivia Mentzer tallied two hits each.
Payton Risetter, Courtney Johnson and Karsyn Hicks all had two hits each for Sioux City North.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 10 Lamoni 0
Twin Cedars clinched their third straight Bluegrass Conference championship behind Grace Bailey, who threw six shutout innings and allowed just two hits. She also had two triples, a double and a single at the plate, and Ali Mockenhaupt posted two hits and two RBI. Rylee Dunkin notched two hits and two steals in the win.
BLUE: Moravia 14 Seymour 2
Destiny Nathaniel doubled, homered, drove int wo and scored twice, and Lauren Long had two hits, two runs and three RBI to lead Moravia. Layla Ewing also had two hits and two RBI, Anaya Keith posted two hits and two runs and Callie Benjamin tripled among two hits and drove in a run. Isabel Hanes also had one hit and drove in two behind Alxa Bedford, who struck out three and allowed just one earned run on five hits to get the win.
BLUE: Murray 7 Moulton-Udell 4
Jayda Chew had three hits and drove in a run, and Emma Decker added a hit and two runs for Murray in the victory. Teryn Shields struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings for the win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Essex at East Mills
Non-Conference
Sioux City North at Westwood (DH)