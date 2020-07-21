(KMAland) -- Creston, Underwood, Mount Ayr and Wayne all advanced to the state softball tournament on Monday evening.
Find the complete 1A, 2A and 3A state pairings linked here.
3A-3: Creston 5 Atlantic 3
Nevaeh Randall blasted her fourth home run of the season and rove in two, and Sara Keeler, Emma Hanson and Morgan Driskell also drove in one run each for Creston.
2A-1: Underwood 8 West Monona 4
Underwood advanced to state for the first time since 2004. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-2: Mount Ayr 4 Earlham 3
Mount Ayr scored three in the seventh inning to comeback from a game-long deficit. View the complete recap linked here.
1A-3: Wayne 5 Twin Cedars 1
Mya Willey had a double and drove in three, and Sterling Berndt finished with three hits at the plate. Berndt also tossed a 14-strikeout, two-hitter in the circle, and Emily Jones pitcher in two hits of her own for the Falcons.
Caitlyn Reed bashed a home run to drive in the only Twin Cedars run of the night.
1A-5: Collins-Maxwell 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Collins-Maxwell scored three in the first, two more in the second and added one insurance run each in the third and sixth frames to advance to state.
1A-2: Newell-Fonda 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Newell-Fonda put up six runs in the first inning on their way to the dominant win and another trip to state.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Regional Finals
Collins-Maxwell 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Wayne 5 Twin Cedars 1
Newell-Fonda 10 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Akron-Westfield 9 Gehlen Catholic 2
Newman Catholic 10 Bishop Garrigan 0
Lynnville-Sully 5 New London 0
Clarksville 6 AGWSR 1
Lisbon 4 Central City 1
Class 2A Regional Finals
Underwood 8 West Monona 4
Mount Ayr 4 Earlham 3
Ridge View 5 West Lyon 0
Ogden 1 East Marshall 0
North Linn 6 Columbus Catholic 0
Northeast, Goose Lake 2 Regina Catholic 1
Central Springs 4 Emmetsburg 1
Louisa-Muscatine 5 Wilton 2
Class 3A Regional Finals
Creston 5 Atlantic 3
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 16 Spirit Lake 10
Humboldt 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Albia 2 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
Williamsburg 8 Benton 1
Algona 2 Crestwood 0
Assumption 10 West Liberty 0
Mount Vernon 12 Anamosa 3