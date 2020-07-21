KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Harlan lost to top-ranked Carlisle, LeMars beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton to advance to state and more from the night in 4A and 5A softball across the state.

4A: Carlisle 12 Harlan 0 

Carlisle scored six in the second and six in the third to finish the victory and advance back to state.

Harlan did not manage a hit on the evening, although Madison Schumacher walked in her lone plate appearance. 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 4A Regional Finals 

LeMars 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Ballard 5

Winterset 10 Norwalk 1

Charles City 10 Mason City 6

West Delaware 8 Washington 2

Fairfield 7 Burlington 2

North Scott 10 Western Dubuque 0

Class 5A Regional Finals 

Fort Dodge 12 Sioux City North 0

Bettendorf 5 Johnston 2

WDM Valley 3 Indianola 1

Waukee 3 Southeast Polk 2

Pleasant Valley 11 Davenport West 1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 Iowa City Liberty 0

Muscatine 14 Iowa City High 3

Ankeny Centennial 10 Urbandale 5