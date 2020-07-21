(KMAland) -- Harlan lost to top-ranked Carlisle, LeMars beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton to advance to state and more from the night in 4A and 5A softball across the state.
Carlisle scored six in the second and six in the third to finish the victory and advance back to state.
Harlan did not manage a hit on the evening, although Madison Schumacher walked in her lone plate appearance.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 4A Regional Finals
Carlisle 12 Harlan 0
LeMars 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 6 Ballard 5
Winterset 10 Norwalk 1
Charles City 10 Mason City 6
West Delaware 8 Washington 2
Fairfield 7 Burlington 2
North Scott 10 Western Dubuque 0
Class 5A Regional Finals
Fort Dodge 12 Sioux City North 0
Bettendorf 5 Johnston 2
WDM Valley 3 Indianola 1
Waukee 3 Southeast Polk 2
Pleasant Valley 11 Davenport West 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 Iowa City Liberty 0
Muscatine 14 Iowa City High 3
Ankeny Centennial 10 Urbandale 5