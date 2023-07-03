(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood downed AL, LC shutout TJ, Nevaeh Randall smashed another in a Creston win and LeMars, SCE, Heelan & SBL also won in KMAland softball on Monday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 5 Denison-Schleswig 3
Riley Wood struck out six in seven innings to get the win for Alantic. Zoey Kirchhoff and Claire Pellett both had two hits, and Kirchoff, Makenna Schroeder and Wood drove in one run each.
Ashlyn Herrig, Mayah Slater and Norah Huebert all posted two hits for Denison-Schleswig. Claire Leinen struck out four in 4 2/3 innings.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 12 Sioux City East 2
Seven of the nine LeMars batters drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Sioux City East 9 LeMars 5
Gracie Bruening smashed a tie breaking grand slam in the seventh inning for Sioux City East.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 3 Abraham Lincoln 1
Allison Koontz went all seven innings and struck out nine for Glenwood in the win. Faith Weber had two hits and scored once, and Koontz singled and drove in one run for the Rams offense.
Holly Hansen struck out six in six innings for Abraham Lincoln.
Lewis Central 14 Thomas Jefferson 0
Alyssa Griffin went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in five, and Haylee Wilcox went deep, drove in three and scored twice for Lewis Central. Cami Damgaard worked all three innings and struck out four for the Titans. Gracie Hays, Stacy Merksick and Brooklyn Damgaard all pitched in two hits each with Hays and Damgaard driving in two runs apiece.
Teygan Rasmussen had one hit for Thomas Jefferson.
Creston 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2 — 8 inn
Nevaeh Randall hit a game-tying home run in the seventh for her 21st home run of the season, surpassing Charter Oak-Ute’s NiCole Dobernecker for the most home runs by a KMAland softball player in a single season during the Bound era. In the eighth, Zoey Vandevender was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the winning run. Jacy Kralik added two hits and an RBI, and Taryn Fredrickson tossed six shutout innings in relief with seven strikeouts.
Riley Miller threw seven innings and struck out eight, allowing two runs on four hits, for Exira/EHK. Hannah Nelson led the offense with two hits and a run scored, and Harlee Fahn drove in a run.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 West Lyon 3
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Spencer 8
Cori Gribele singled, homered and drove in three, and Bailey Moreau had two doubles among three hits, drove in one and scored twice for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Addison Wheeler went deep and scored three runs in the win. Kamea Van Kalsbeek went the final six innings and struck out four for the win.