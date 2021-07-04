(KMAland) -- Sadie Cox and Lenox broke records, Mount Ayr went 2-0 and more from KMAalnd softball action on Saturday.
STORM LAKE CLASSIC
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Treynor 3
Brooklyn Ocker led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with two hits and two RBI, and Elise Evans-Murphy tallied two hits and two runs. Kylie Kerr and Aussi Obbink pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Stella Umphreys and Brynna Huffman both had hits and drove in one run each for Treynor. Jadyn Huisman struck out six in four innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Ridge View 7
Ella Skinner posted three hits and scored twice, and Brooklyn Ocker added a hit and four RBI to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Kylie Kerr added a hit and drove in three for the Warriors.
MOUNT AYR CLASSIC
Centerville 3 Lenox 0
TJ Stoaks had four hits and Dayna Robinson finished with a pair of hits of her own to lead Lenox, which had 10 hits and left 12 baserunners.
Lenox 3 Interstate 35 0
Sadie Cox accounted for all three runs with a three-run home run in the first inning. The home run was the eighth of the season and set the school record for most home runs in a career. TJ Stoaks had three hits and struck out 11, and Emilee Reed posted a double among two hits as Lenox broke the school record for most wins in a season (27).
Interstate 35 12 Murray 0
Emma Decker had two hits, including a double, for Murray in the loss.
Mount Ayr 10 Murray 0
Channler Henle and Addy Reynolds hit home runs to lead Mount Ayr in the win. Zoey Larsen threw a five-inning three-hitter.
