(KMAland) -- It was an action-packed night in the Pride of Iowa Conference while Atlantic and St. Albert managed one-run victories to highlight Friday's action in KMAland softball.
NC: St. Albert 4 Sidney 3
Sarah Eggerling drove in a two-RBI single in the sixth that led the Saintes to victory. Bella Dingus had two hits while Allie Petry homered. Alexis Narmi received the win in the circle. Olivia Larsen and Fallon Sheldon doubled for Sidney.
NC: Atlantic 2 Underwood 1
Atlantic scored two in the fifth and held off a comeback attempt to claim the victory in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete rundown can be found here.
NC: Lewis Central 8 Thomas Jefferson 1
Haley Bach plated two for the Titans. Megan Gittins also drove in two and received the victory. Jerika Koopmeiners had two hits. Mirka Diaz had three hits for TJ, Erin Exley and Lexi Smith added two each.
POI: Wayne 9 Lenox 1
Wayne had nine hits and took advantage of seven Lenox errors. Emily Jones and Camryn Jacobsen both homered for the Falcons while Jones and Mya Willey both went 3-for-4 at the plate.
POI: Southeast Warren 12 Nodaway Valley 7
Alivia Ruble had three hits and two RBI. Breanna Nolte drove in three on two hits. Southeast Warren managed 12 hits as a team and plated six in the second inning. Alyssa Davis led Nodaway Valley with two hits.
POI: Central Decatur 4 Mount Ayr 2
Emily Cornell sparked the Central Decatur offense with three hits and two RBI. Kylee Rockhold struck out six, allowed just three hits and zero earned runs while walking only two in the victory.
RVC: Exira-EHK 6 Woodbine 3 -- 11 Inn
Exira-EHK stayed unbeaten with a three-run 11th to win a thriller.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 11
Alexa Culbertson had three hits and drove in two. Alaya Betts drove in three. Talia Schon doubled twice and had three RBI. Macy Snyder added two RBI. Kimberly Daily had three hits.
RVC: West Harrison 12 Ar-We-Va 0
Chloe Gilgen was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. Haley Koch drove in four on two hits. Haleigh Rife had two hits and two RBI. Lanie Gustafson also drove in two. Emily McIntosh struck out seven in the win and allowed only one hit.
BLUEGRASS: Twin Cedars 15 Lamoni 0
The Sabers plated five in the first and nine in the fifth to claim the win. Grace Bailey had three hits and drove in two. Rylee Dunkin, Ali Mockenhaupt, Chloe Swank, Jillian French and Chloe Durian also had two RBIs each. Grace Bailey struck out six in the no-hit victory.
BLUEGRASS: Melcher-Dallas 8 Murray 2
Grace Overgaard had two hits for Melcher-Dallas. Murray was paced by a 2-for-3, one-RBI night from Emma Decker. Chloe Church scored twice in a game that was resumed after being suspended on June 26th.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 9 Lenox 1
East Union 10 Southwest Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Bedford 5
Central Decatur 4 Mount Ayr 2
Southeast Warren 12 Nodaway Valley 7
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6 Woodbine 3 -- 11 inn
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 11
West Harrison 12 Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley at Whiting
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 11 Diagonal 1
Melcher-Dallas 8 Murray 2
Seymour at Moravia
Twin Cedars 15 Lamoni 0
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Murray at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
St. Albert 4 Sidney 3
Atlantic 2 Underwood 1
Lewis Central 8 Thomas Jefferson 1