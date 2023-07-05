(KMAland) -- Fifteen KMAland softball teams moved one step closer to the state tournament while Heelan beat AL in regular season play on Wednesday.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 1 — QUARTERFINALS
Logan-Magnolia 8 Woodbury Central 0
Abby Hiatt threw a complete game four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and just two walks. Macanna Guritz had a double among two hits and drove in four, and Madeline Maguire totaled two hits and three runs. Brooke Johnsen pitched in one hit and two RBI.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Newell-Fonda 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Malia Clayburg went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, and Aubrey Hofbauer added one hit and one run for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Anna Hart pitched six innings for CR-B.
Glidden-Ralston 9 GTRA 3
Vanessa Koehler struck out seven in seven innings and added three hits, including a double, while driving in a run and scoring twice for Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ashlynn Tigges posted two hits and two RBI. Jaelyn Subbert tallied two hits and scored twice for the Wildcats.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
Southeast Warren 11 Nodaway Valley 0
Alivia Ruble and Kaylyn Holmes combined on a shutout. Ruble struck out nine and gave up just one hit in 3 1/3 innings, and Holmes struck out two and gave up one hit of her own in 2 2/3 innings. Ruble also hit a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Lola Shriver posted two hits, two RBI and three runs. Bre Nolte and Holmes also tallied one hit and two RBI.
Lindsey Davis had two hits and Lea Stonebraker posted one hit for Nodaway Valley.
Murray 3 East Union 0
Murray scored all three of their runs in the top of the seventh inning, getting a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts from Presley VanWinkle. Karina Romero had three hits and an RBI, and Megan Henrichs pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs. Jayda Chew and Leah Frederick also had two hits, and Keirsten Klein posted one hit, one RBI and one run.
Sara Collins went seven innings and struck out six while working around 11 hits and four walks. Avery Staver and Kaylie Shade posted one hit each for the Eagles.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4 Audubon 2
Riley Miller had nine strikeouts in seven innings, and Shay Burmeister singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in one run for Exira/EHK in the win. Miller also drove in two runs at the plate.
Jordan Porsch and Kylee Hartl had one hit and one RBI each for Audubon in the loss. Alexis Obermeier threw six innings and struck out three.
Woodbine 2 Riverside 0
Charlie Pryor threw seven innings, struck out 11 and allowed just two hits in a complete game shutout for Woodbine. Jersey Gray had two hits, and Pryor singled and scored for the Tigers.
Madison Kelley and Elly Henderson both had one hit for Riverside. Sohpia Fenner had eight strikeouts in a six-inning complete game for the Bulldogs.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
Wayne 8 Lenox 1
Piper Brokaw had an RBI double in the first inning for Lenox while Zoey Reed, Izzy Curtis, Danielle Robinson and Sadie Cox also singled for Lenox.
Lamoni 6 Seymour 5 — 8 inn
Taylor Henson pitched all eight innings to earn the win for Lamoni. Haelyn Olson had the go-ahead RBI double in the eighth for the Demons.
Griswold 12 East Mills 0
Karly Millikan pitched another shutout with six strikeouts and just one hit allowed in three innings of work. Abby Gohlinghorst had two hits and two RBI, and Makenna Askeland and Dakota Reynolds each had one hit, two RBI and two runs. Millikan and Addison Adams singled and drove in two runs each. Kate Tischer and Amanda Houser also scored two runs apiece.
East Mills’ Miah Urban had the only hit of the night for the Wolverines.
Essex 12 Fremont-Mills 8
Cindy Swain went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, four RBI and three runs scored to lead the Essex offense. Addy Resh added three hits and two RBI, and Brooke Burns posted two hits and three RBI. Tori Burns struck out 10 in the circle and had two hits of her own.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 5 — QUARTERFINALS
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 Cherokee 0
Campbell German pitched a one-hit complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts while Brynnly German, Abigail Hughes, Sydney Bears and Hadley Pearson had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils in the win.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
Twin Cedars 6 Moravia 2
Twin Cedars’ Jordyn Weldon had two hits and two RBI, and Kisha Reed added three hits with two doubles and an RBI. Rylee Dunkin also drove in two on a two-hit night, and Jillian French struck out six to get the win for the Sabers.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
Missouri Valley 9 AHSTW 2
Missouri Valley’s Audrie Kohl struck out 13 in seven innings, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and three walks. Maya Contreraz added two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Brooklyn Lange had two hits and two runs for the Big Reds. Lea Gute, Emma Gute and Dilynn Meade also had two hits in the win.
Sienna Christian and Rylie Knop had one hit and one RBI each for AHSTW.
Treynor 12 Underwood 0
Claire Schrage had two hits, two RBI and a run scored, and Cadence Quick added one hit and two RBI for Treynor, which scored 12 runs in the third inning. Delaney Mathews pitched all three innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 3 — QUARTERFINALS
East Sac County 3 Kuemper Catholic 2
Kuiemper Catholic did not manage a hit in the game, but Alexis Diercksen and Morgan Masching scored one run each. Kaci Peter drove in one run, and Myli Schaefer threw seven innings with 11 strikeouts, allowing three unearned runs on five hits.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
Mount Ayr 10 Grand View Christian 5
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
Makenna Baker cranked a three-run home run for Heelan in the rout.