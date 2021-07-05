(KMAland) -- St. Albert upset Harlan, Kuemper took down Denison-Schleswig, LC pitched a shutout and more from the Monday in KMAland softball.
H-10: St. Albert 7 Harlan 4
Kylie Wesack had a double among two hits for St. Albert in the victory. Alexis Narmi struck out seven, and Mallory Daley posted an RBI double of her own.
Kate Heithoff topped Harlan with three hits while Tianna Kasperbauer and Madison Schumacher posted two hits each. Emily Brouse added a hit and two RBI for the Cyclones.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 9 Denison-Schleswig 2
Kamryn Venner had three hits and scored twice while Kenzie Schon posted two hits and two RBI for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Kenadee Loew posted two hits, and Hailey Ostrander pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Kennedy Marten tallied two hits for Denison-Schleswig.
NC: Lewis Central 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Haley Bach had a home run among two hits and drove in five, and Taylor Elam also went deep and drove in two for Lewis Central in the shutout win. Connie Brougham added two hits and scored twice, and Gracie Hays and Avery Heller had a hit and two runs each. Emerson Coziahr threw all three innings and allowed just one hit in a shutout performance.
Carly Steinspring had the only hit for Thomas Jefferson in the loss.
MRC: LeMars 7 Sioux City East 3 (Game 1)
Maggie Allen had a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Payton Marienau added two hits and two runs.
Brylee Hempey, Raelyn Angerman and Kenndy Wineland all had two hits for Sioux City East. Kilie Junck pitched in a two-RBI double, and Evie Larson went deep for the Black Raiders.
MRC: LeMars 9 Sioux City East 0 (Game 2)
Alivia Milbrodt struck out eight and allowed just four hits in the shutout performance in the circle for LeMars. Milbrodt also had two-run hit, and Maggie Allen went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Kennedy Wineland led Sioux City East with a pair of hits.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
Regan Herbst struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs on six hits in a complete game victory for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Aussie Obbink had two hits and two RBI, and Abby Lewis finished with a hit and three RBI to lead the Warriors offense.
Maya Augustine finished with a hit and an RBI for Sioux City West.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 0 (Game 2)
Addie Brown had two hits and two RBI, and Chloe Buss finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Warriors. Abby Lewis tossed a five-inning one-hit shutout with five strikeouts to get the win.
Emily Ehlers had the only hit of the game for Sioux City West.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 9 Mormon Trail 0
Adriana Howard threw a five-hit shutout and struck out six to lead Moulton-Udell in the win. Howard added a double and drove in two to lead the Eagles on offense.
Ella Hysell posted two hits for Mormon Trail.
BLUE: Murray 10 Lamoni 0
Teryn Shields went five no-hit innings while Emma Decker added two singles, two doubles, two runs and three RBI to top the offense. Chloe Church and Jayda Chew also had one hit and two runs each.
BLUE: Murray 7 Lamoni 4
Teryn Shields went all seven innings and struck out six while adding a double, two singles and two RBI to lead the offense. Zoey Black added two hits and two RBI, and Calleigh Klein had two hits and one RBI. Jolie Baumfalk pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Lamoni's Carly Maedel had a big game, including a two-run home run.
