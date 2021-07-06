(KMAland) -- Atlantic, St. Albert, F-M, Stanton, Audubon, Lo-Ma, Riverside, Treynor, East Union, Nod Valley, SW Valley, Ar-We-Va, Woodbine, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia & Twin Cedars all advanced in regional softball action on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from the opening night of the tournament trail below.
3A-3: Clarke 10 Shenandoah 0
Clarke’s Emma Bolton hit a walk-off grand slam and threw a five-inning perfect game in the win heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
3A-3: Chariton 13 Clarinda 3
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
3A-2: Atlantic 10 Red Oak 2
Maleana Woodward drove in five on three hits, including a three-run triple, and Kennedy Goergen struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.
Alexa McCunn had a two-run double for Red Oak in the loss.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 11 Glenwood 5
Jayden Hargrave went 4-for-4 with three runs scored for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
Coryl Matheny hit a pair of home runs and drove in three for Glenwood.
1A-4: St. Albert 14 East Mills 1
Jessica McMartin blasted a three-run home run, and Alexis Narmi and Anna Helton both had two hits for St. Albert in the win.
1A-3: Fremont-Mills 6 Sidney 0
Fremont-Mills used a big second inning to pick up the regional win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-4: Stanton 16 Orient-Macksburg 4
Tara Peterson tripled, singled twice and drove in three for Stanton int he rout. Brooklyn Silva pitched in a single and a double, and Kaitlyn Bruce finished with a double among two hits and picked up the win in the circle.
1A-4: Southwest Valley 15 Essex 8
Evy Marlin and Sadie Groszkrueger had two hits and two RBI each and combined to score five runs for Southwest Valley, which scored the final 14 runs of the game. Morgan Shuler added two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Kyli Aldrich and Madeline McCoy had a hit and two RBI each. Haidyn Top threw the final 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run.
2A-2: Treynor 2 Missouri Valley 1
Jadyn Huisman threw a two-hitter and struck out six while also driving in a run on offense to lead Treynor in the win. Morgan Darrah pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Audrie Kohl had five strikeouts and gave up just four hits for Missouri Valley in the loss. Emma Gute, Mia Hansen and Brooklyn Lange all had hits for the Lady Reds.
1A-2: Audubon 11 Boyer Valley 2
Hannah Thygesen had two doubles, a single and scored two runs, and Katelyn Nielsen posted three hits, two RBI and two runs for Audubon. Kylee Hartl added two hits and two RBI, and Jordan Porsch singled and drove in two. Alexis Obermeier followed winning pitcher Kali Irlmeier with three two-hit innings.
Jess O’Day led Boyer Valley with two hits and an RBI.
1A-2: Logan-Magnolia 5 West Harrison 2
Logan-Magnolia scored the final five runs of the game on their way to the win.
Emily McIntosh homered, walked twice and drove in two and reached 700 career strikeouts in the circle for West Harrison.
1A-4: Riverside 3 CAM 0
Kenna Ford threw a 12-strikeout two-hit shutout, and Ari McGlade and Lili McCready both drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
Helen Riker struck out 10 and allowed just two runs on four hits. Mady McKee doubled for the Cougars.
2A-3: ACGC 11 IKM-Manning 0
Brooke Booth had the only hit for IKM-Manning on the evening.
2A-3: Nodaway Valley 5 West Central Valley 4
Madison Fry had three hits and scored a run for Nodaway Valley, which scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. Aubrey Van Otterloo added a hit and an RBI, and Lindsey Davis posted a hit and scored twice.
1A-4: East Union 6 Murray 0
Mallory Raney threw a two-hit complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts for east Union in the win. Kaylin Lack led the offense with two hits and two RBI, and Raney pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Eva Sobotka singled, walked and scored twice.
Calleigh Klein and Brooke Shannon had one hit each for Murray.
1A-2: Woodbine 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Charlie Pryor threw a complete game shutout and scattered eight hits. Sierra Lantz and Avery Moores both drove in runs, and Jamie Plowman doubled for the Tigers.
1A-2: Ar-We-Va 14 West Bend-Mallard 0
Maggie Ragaller singled, homered, drove in four and scored twice to lead the Ar-We-Va offensive attack. Jamie Hausman added three hits and five RBI, and Delaney Schurke posted tow hits and three RBI. Hannah Kraus pitched in two hits, and Kora Obrecht, Jadeyn Smith and Timberlen Koch all scored twice. Smith threw the five-inning two-hit shutout with four Ks.
3A-2: Okoboji 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Grace Nelson had two hits, and Kenley Meis and Lauren LaFleur also singled for Heelan in the loss. Marin Frazee threw six innings, struck out three and allowed just two runs.
1A-3: Twin Cedars 11 Moulton-Udell 0
Grace Bailey struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in five innings to lead Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin, Bailey, Ali Mockenhaupt and Chloe Durian had two hits each, and Bailey drove in three runs. Mockenhaupt and Cristen Durian pitched in two RBI each.
1A-3: Melcher-Dallas 10 Mormon Trail 0
Riley Enfield homered among two hits and scored three runs, and Kacey Enfield had three hits for Melcher-Dallas. Paetyn Anderson posted two hits and two RBI, BrieAnna Remster added two hits and one RBI and Kynser Reed and Haley Godfrey both had a hit and two RBI apiece. Remster struck out 13 in a six-inning two-hit shutout.
Miah Roberts and Chloe Hocmuth both hit safely for Moravia.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 3A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Atlantic 10 Red Oak 2
Cherokee 12 OABCIG 0
Okoboji 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 13 Unity Christian 3
Class 3A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Albia 12 Centerville 2
Clarke 10 Shenandoah 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11 Des Moines Christian 0
Chariton 13 Clarinda 3
Class 2A Region 2 First Round
Treynor 2 Missouri Valley 1
MVAOCOU 12 Lawton-Bronson 2
Class 2A Region 3 First Round
Nodaway Valley 5 West Central Valley 4
ACGC 11 IKM-Manning 0
Class 1A Region 1 First Round
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 8 Harris-Lake Park 7
Gehlen Catholic 5 Trinity Christian 1
Kingsley-Pierson 12 Whiting 0
Westwood 6 Woodbury Central 2
Class 1A Region 2 First Round
Bishop Garrigan 13 Glidden-Ralston 1
Ar-We-Va 14 West Bend-Mallard 0
Audubon 11 Boyer Valley 2
Woodbine 2 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Logan-Magnolia 5 West Harrison 2
Class 1A Region 3 First Round
Moravia 9 Seymour 5
Twin Cedars 11 Moulton-Udell 0
Melcher-Dallas 10 Mormon Trail 0
Fremont-Mills 6 Sidney 0
Bedford 7 Diagonal 0 (FORFEIT)
Class 1A Region 4 First Round
Southwest Valley 15 Essex 8
East Union 6 Murray 0
Stanton 16 Orient-Macksburg 4
St. Albert 14 East Mills 1
Riverside 3 CAM 0
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln 11 Glenwood 5
Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Harlan 2