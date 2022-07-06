(KMAland) -- Nineteen KMAland softball teams extended their seasons with regional wins on Wednesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
CLASS 1A REGION 2
Woodbine 2 Audubon 0
Charlie Pryor’s 10-strikeout no-hitter did the trick for Woodbine. Pryor also scored Woodbine’s only two runs. Sierra Lantz had an RBI off one hit, and Nicole Sherer doubled for the Tigers.
Kali Irlmeier struck out 10 on four hits with two earned runs in Audubon’s tough-luck loss.
Boyer Valley 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Zoey Yanak had two RBI and a double for Boyer Valley while Jess O’Day bopped a double and plated one run. MaKenzie Dumbaugh and Danyelle Hikins also had one-hit, one-RBI outings, and Dumbaugh was also the winning pitcher after allowing three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Anna Hart plated Coon Rapids-Bayard’s only run while Lacie Davis stole two bases.
Other Class 1A Region 2
Newell-Fonda 12 St. Mary’s Storm Lake 0
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7 Bishop Garrigan 5
CLASS 1A REGION 3
Exira-EHK 11 Sidney 1
Quinn Grubbs had three hits, three RBI and doubled for the Spartans while Makenzie Riley sent in two runners on three hits, and Hailey Bieker had three hits and an RBI. Alisa Partridge doubled as her only hit and had two RBI, and Mollie Rasmussen doubled, plated a run and scored twice. Shay Burmeister muscled two hits in the dominant win and scored twice. Macy Emgarten tossed another gem with 10 strikeouts on one hit with six walks in five innings.
Mia Foster had Sidney’s only hit and Emily Hutt drove in their only run.
Fremont-Mills 7 CAM 6 – 11 innings
Sophia Chambers played the hero for Fremont-Mills in the Knights’ walk-off win. Ryan Matheny has the details from Wednesday’s thriller at our Local Sports News Page.
Other 1A Region 3
Southeast Warren 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Griswold 4 Tri-Center 0
CLASS 1A REGION 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 13 Grand View Christian 7
Brynnly German had two hits, three RBI and scored three times, and Madeline Young posted three hits, two RBI and scored twice. Anna Parrott had two hits and an RBI, and Campbell German had one hit and two RBI. Ellie Baker managed two knocks, drove in a run and scored two more. Hadley Pearson got the win after striking out three on six hits with one earned run, three walks and three strikeouts.
Wayne 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Emily Jones had a monster night with three hits and three RBI while Abigayle Henderson had two hits and two RBI. Izzie Moore and Clara O’Brien each chipped in one hit and two RBI while O’Brien and Jones each doubled. Sterling Berndt had two hits, scored twice and struck out 14 in five innings of no-hit festivities in the circle.
Other 1A Region 5
East Union 13 Lenox 3
Moravia 8 Lamoni 4
CLASS 1A REGION 8
Twin Cedars 11 Tri-County 1
Brooke Roby drove in four runs for the Sabers while Rylee Dunkin had three RBI. Grace Bailey got the win in the circle after going six innings on three hits and one earned run.
Other 1A Region 8
Highland 8 English Valleys 1
Sigourney 11 Holy Trinity Catholic 1
Wapello 4 Lone Tree 2
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Logan-Magnolia 12 Lawton-Bronson 0
Brooke Johnsen went deep for Logan-Magnolia as part of her two-hit, four-RBI game. Erikah Rife tripled, drove in a run and scored three times, and Macanna Guritz posted a double and two RBI. Sam Yoder was responsible for two RBI and scored once, and Kattie Troxel added a hit and an RBI. Abby Hiatt took the dub in the circle after striking out five on one walk in three innings of no-hit action.
Treynor 6 AHSTW 3
Jadyn Huisman and Delaney Matthews combined to get the win for Treynor. Huisman struck out six on two hits in three innings while Matthews tossed four innings and allowed four hits. Matthews contributed to the offense in a big way with a three-run homer while Huisman, Keelea Navara, Rachel Kinsella, Maili McKern, Addie Minahan and Claire Schrage contributed to Treynor’s well-rounded offensive effort with one hit apiece.
West Monona 12 Underwood 0
Ruby Patomson led Underwood with two hits while Carly Nelson added one hit.
Other 2A Region 3
MVAOCOU 7 East Sac County 5
CLASS 2A REGION 4
Mount Ayr 13 Southwest Valley 1
Addy Reynolds crushed two homers for the Raiderettes en route to posting six RBI. Halsie Barnes had three hits and an RBI, and Linsie Barnes had two hits, homered and plated three runners. Breya Nickle posted two hits, Tabatha Henle managed two hits and two RBI, and Hayden Ruggles contributed one hit and an RBI. Reynolds backed up her stellar showing at the dish with a four-strikeout three-hit performance in four innings.
Camryn Johnston had a single and scored Southwest Valley’s only run while Ada Lund bopped an RBI double, and Morgan Shuler added a hit.
West Central Valley 3 Central Decatur 1
Amy Potter squeezed two hits and an RBI for Central Decatur while Hallee Hamilton scored the Cardinals’ only run and stole a bag. Kylee Rockhold struck out four on two walks and six hits without allowing an earned run.
Kuemper Catholic 3 Earlham 2
Melinda Schaefer and Kenzie Schon had one RBI for Kuemper off one hit apiece while Hailey Ostrander, Jordan Schwabe and Kaci Peter also added hits. Kamryn Venner got the win after scattering five hits on two earned runs with two strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.
Other 2A Region 4
Interstate 35 22 Panorama 0
CLASS 3A REGION 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Cherokee 0
Elise Evans-Murphy had four hits, four RBI, tripled and scored once while Addison Wheeler managed three hits, doubled, drove in two and scored a run. Addie Brown contributed two hits, an RBI and scored twice, and Chloe Buss added two hits. Addy Mosier and Addie Brown each tallied two hits and scored twice while Brown had one RBI. Brooklyn Ocker and Lily Delperdang helped the cause with a hit and an RBI, and Emma Crooks had a hit and scored once. Reagan Herbst was the winning pitcher after allowing only three hits and striking out four in five innings.
Harlan 11 OABCIG 1
Ella Plagman doubled and tripled as two of her three hits, drove in a run and scored two more. Jordan Heese had two hits, two RBI and scored twice while Regan Kramer had two RBI, a double and scored twice. Tianna Kasperbauer contributed a double and scored twice, and Jenna Gessert and Brianna Muencrath each had one hit and one RBI in Harlan’s dominant win. Gessert took the win in the circle after allowing only five hits in five innings.
Other 3A Region 2
Saydel 7 Pocahontas Area 0
Greene County 3 Southeast Valley 1
CLASS 3A REGION 4
Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 4
Zoey Kirchhoff struck out nine Shenandoah batters in Atlantic’s win. Adam Kiesel has the full story at our Local Sports New Page.
Clarinda 8 Red Oak 2
Addison Wagner tossed a complete-game doozy to advance the Cardinals in postseason action. Derek Martin has the rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
Other 3A Region 4
Williamsburg 10 Clarke 0
Chariton 13 Mid-Prairie 1
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16 Abraham Lincoln 9
Marin Frazee had two hits, doubled and drove in three runs while scoring twice. Ella Fitzpatrick accounted for a double and two RBI, and Grace Nelson and Mariah Augustine each had two singles and a pair of RBI. Maddie Gengler totaled three hits with a double and two RBI. Kenley Meis was nifty on the bases with three stolen bags while Frazee added two swipes. Angel Shaw was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts on three hits and six earned runs in seven innings.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Abraham Lincoln 1
Maddie Gengler had a big night with two hits, a home run and five RBI while Julie Verzal and Mariah Augustine each tallied one hit and an RBI. Kenley Meis and Marin Frazee each stole two bases, and Frazee was the winning pitcher after striking out three on two hits and one earned run.