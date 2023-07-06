(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Atlantic, Glenwood, Creston and Sioux City North all advanced in softball tournament trail action Thursday.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Saydel 12 Harlan 2
Abbie Schechinger had a hit and two RBI, and Suzy Kenkel and Ellie Ineson also had one hit for Harlan in the loss.
IOWA CLASS 3A REGION 4 — FIRST ROUND
Shenandoah 7 Clarinda 3
Find the complete recap from Derek Martin at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 10 Red Oak 0
Riley Wood threw a one-hitter and struck out three for Atlantic in the dominant win. Claire Pellett had two hits, Lila Wiederstein hit a home run among two hits of her own and Zoey Kirchoff and Claire Schroeder also had two hits each for the Trojans.
Merced Ramirez had the only hit of the game for Red Oak in the defeat.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 1 — FISRT ROUND
Spencer 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
No stats reported.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11 LeMars 4
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Carroll 7 Denison-Schleswig 4
Ashlyn Herrig posted one hit, one RBI and two runs for Denison-Schleswig in the loss. Kaitlyn Bruhn and Norah Huebert each drove in one run behind Claire Leinen, who struck out four in six innings for the Monarchs.
IOWA CLASS 4A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Glenwood 10 Des Moines Hoover 2
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Creston 10 Lewis Central 0
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 2 — FIRST ROUND
Urbandale 13 Abraham Lincoln 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 5A REGION 3 — FIRST ROUND
Sioux City North 12 Sioux City West 3
Natalie Rasmussen went 3-for-4 with a home run and scored twice, and Ataviah Van Buren, Carlie Benton and Meara Lytton all had one RBI each for Sioux City North. Madison Green struck out eight in seven innings for the Stars.
Ofelia Rivera led Sioux City West with two hits and two runs, and Lulu Vaul struck out eight in six innings.