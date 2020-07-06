(KMAland) -- Clarinda edged Griswold, Glenwood took down TJ, St. Albert won a city battle, Treynor edged Lo-Ma, Yzaguirre went deep twice in a Lenox win & more from the night in KMAland softball.
NC: Shenandoah 18 Tri-Center 5
Natalie Gilbert drove in four runs while Macee Blank brought in three on one hit each. Courtnee Griffin had two hits and two RBI, Lydia Morales pitched in two hits and scored three times and Claire Adkins had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
Delanie Voshell pitched four innings and struck out seven while Jenna Burdorf scattered five hits and allowed one run while striking out three in picking up the final three innings.
Presley Pogge, Amanda Brich, Hailey Chishom and Jade Daughenbaugh all had two hits each for Tri-Center.
NC: Clarinda 6 Griswold 5
Hallee Fine hit her first home run of the season to lead Clarinda in the victory.
H-10: Lewis Central 3 Red Oak 1 (Game 1)
Haley Bach had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Lewis Central in the win. Jerika Koopmeiners and Gracie Hays also had two hits.
Bella Glassel had a hit and drove in a run, and Lexi Johnson chipped in two hits for Red Oak in the loss.
H-10: Lewis Central 6 Red Oak 3 (Game 2)
Taylor Elam had a hit and drove in three while Maddie Howard added two hits and Gracie Hays drove in a pair of runs for LC.
Chloe Johnson led Red Oak with three hits and three RBI, including a two-run shot.
NC: Glenwood 5 Thomas Jefferson 2
Taryn Bertini struck out seven in the circle for the Rams in the victory.
H-10: Creston 11 Harlan 8
Nevaeh Randall hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for Creston int eh victory. Gracie Hagle added a double and two RBI, and Halle Evans drove in a pair of runs.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 5 Denison-Schleswig 0 — 6 inn
Chloe Venteicher threw six shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four. Brianna Lux added two hits and three RBI for the offense, and Hailey Ostrander chipped in two hits of her own.
Cambria Brodersen and Payton Goslar had one hit each for Denison-Sclheswig.
NC: St. Albert 7 Abraham Lincoln 4
Bella Dingus homered among two hits while Mallory Daley added two hits of her own in the St. Albert win. Alexis Narmi struck out eight in the circle and had two hits at the plate.
Abraham Lincoln’s Emma O’Neal homered in the defeat.
NC: Riverside 11 Fremont-Mills 6
Jadyn Achenbach had four hits and scored three runs for Riverside in the victory.
Malea Moore led the Fremont-Mills offense with two hits and scored once. Taylor Morgan struck out five for the Knights.
NC: Lenox 15 Stanton 1
Kayla Yzaguirre hit two home runs among three hits and drove in six for Lenox in the win. McKinna Hogan and TJ Stoaks added two hits each, as eight different players for the Tigers had hits.
Tara Peterson doubled and scored on a Jenna Stephens single for Stanton.
WIC: Treynor 7 Logan-Magnolia 6
Jadyn Huisman hit a grand slam for her first career home run and struck out five while Alyssa Kellard had three hits and stole two bags. Tori Castle pitched in two hits of her own for the Cardinals.
NC: West Harrison 4 Audubon 0
Emily McIntosh tossed a complete game shutout while Haleigh Rife cracked a two-run home run among three hits.
NC: IKM-Manning 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Lexi Branning had three hits, including a home run and two doubles, to lead IKM-Manning in the victory.
NC: Earlham 7 Nodaway Valley 2
Reagan Weinheimer had two hits and scored two runs, and Maddax Devault added a hit for Nodaway Valley.
NC: Central Decatur 5 Interstate 35 2
Kylee Rockhold struck out 11 in the circle and homered and drove in two at the plate for Central Decatur in the win. Carlee Hamilton and Jordan Proctor also had two hits each.
NC: Wayne 16 Newton 4
Camryn Jacobsen had two doubles and four RBI, and Maddy Wood added a double among two hits, drove in three and scored three times. Allie Wik chipped in two hits and two RBI, and Emily Jones also had two hits and scored three times.
Sterling Berndt threw all three innings in the circle, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out six.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 5 Orient-Macksburg 0
Kami Waymire went 3-for-3 with a home run, two singles and an RBI while Mollie Rasmussen added a hit and two RBI. Macy Emgarten threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
NC: Westwood 16 Woodbine 11
Alexa Steinkuehler had two doubles and drove in three while Ana Vazquez had two hits for Woodbine in the defeat.
NC: Grand View Christian 15 Glidden-Ralston 5
Jozey Gump had a hit and drove in three, and Talia Schon added three hits, three runs and an RBI. Morgan Koehler and Vanessa Koehler also had two hits each for G-R.
