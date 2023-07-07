(KMAland) -- Griswold, Missouri Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Wayne moved one step closer to the state tournament on Friday in KMAland softball tournament trail action.
Check out the full KMAland softball rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Newell-Fonda 10 Glidden-Ralston 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 3 — SEMIFINALS
Southeast Warren 11 Murray 1
Sturgis Fridley and Jaycee Neer had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Kaylyn Holmes doubled twice for Southeast Warren in the rout. Bre Nolte doubled in two runs, and Alivia Ruble tossed four innings with seven strikeouts.
Murray’s Teryn Shields accounted for their only run with a solo home run.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Wayne 10 Lamoni 0
Izzie Moore struck out six in a five-inning no-hitter, and Brystal Peck had a double, a triple and three RBI to lead Wayne in the win. Ella Whitney singled, doubled and scored twice, and Ava Whitney hit a three-run home run for the Falcons.
Griswold 10 Essex 0
Griswold’s Karly Millikan struck out 15 in a six-inning complete game on KMA-FM 99.1. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 1A REGION 5 — SEMIFINALS
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Iowa Valley 0
Campbell German threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts to send Martensdale-St. Marys to a regional final. Sydney Bears led the offense with three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Brynnly German added two hits and an RBI for the Blue Devils. Aunie Berger doubled among two hits and drove in three.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 2 — SEMIFINALS
Missouri Valley 14 Treynor 9
Missouri Valley scored eight of the first nine runs and held on in a wild slugfest on KMA 960. Check out the full recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 2A REGION 4 — SEMIFINALS
Interstate 35 12 Mount Ayr 1
No stats reported.