(KMAland) -- Atlantic finished a perfect H-10 season, Creston’s bats stayed hot, Riverside took down Sidney, Wayne shutout Lenox and more from the night in KMAland softball.
H-10: Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 3
Atlantic finished a perfect season in the Hawkeye Ten with the victory. Olivia Engler had two hits and four RBI and struck out eight in a two-hitter in the circle. Alyssa Derby added two hits and three runs scored, and Lauren Nicholas drove in two for the Trojans.
Shenandoah’s Delanie Voshell and Macee Blank had one hit each in the defeat.
NC: Clarinda 5 Bedford 1
Aziah Smalley struck out seven and stranded 11 runners while Hallee Fine and Jillian Graham both had RBI doubles for Clarinda. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Creston 10 Lewis Central 5
Sara Keeler singled, tripled, homered and drove in three runs to lead Creston in the win. Peyton Rice added two hits and scored twice, and Morgan Driskell drove in a pair of runs on one hit.
Haley Bach led Lewis Central with three hits and scored twice, and Taylor Elam drove in a pair of runs on one hit. Gracie Hays hit safely twice.
NC: Riverside 7 Sidney 1
Elyssa Amdor threw a two-hitter in her second career start, and Katie Messerschmidt had four hits and Chiara Rains finished with three.
POI: Wayne 9 Lenox 0
Maddy Wood had four hits, and Sterling Berndt added two doubles for Wayne in the victory.
TJ Stoaks led Lenox with two hits and struck out 10 while allowing eight hits and four earned runs.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 9 East Union 3
Martensdale-St. Marys took control of a tight game with a seven-run fifth inning.
Kaylin Lack led East Union with two hits and two RBI, and Molly McNeill added a pair of hits.
NC: Central Decatur 11 Moravia 1
Kylee Rockhold had another big game with a home run and five RBI at the plate. Riley Bell added two hits, two runs scored and five strikeouts in five innings in the circle. Carlee Hamilton pitched in two hits and two runs, and Emily Cornell had two hits and two RBI. Hallee Hamilton also had a triple among two hits and scored twice for the Cardinals.
NC: West Monona 8 West Harrison 0
Haleigh Rife and Katie Gore each singled for West Harrison in the loss. Emily McIntosh had six strikeouts in the circle.
BLUE: Moulton-Udell 12 Diagonal 7
Jessica King had four hits and two RBI to lead the Moulton-Udell offense. Chelsey Boettcher had a double and drove in three, and Hannah King, Stephanie Leager, Grace Wood and Malorie Probasco added two hits each.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 8 Shenandoah 3
Kuemper Catholic 15 Glenwood 4
Creston 10 Lewis Central 5
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 4 Missouri Valley 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 6 Mount Ayr 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 East Union 3
Wayne 9 Lenox 0
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 7 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City West 13 Thomas Jefferson 8
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4
Sioux City North 3 Abraham Lincoln 2
LeMars 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 LeMars 1
Sioux City East 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic Sioux City East
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 12 Diagonal 7
Non-Conference
Clarinda 5 Bedford 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 11 Harlan 0
Griswold 9 Southwest Valley 6
Riverside 7 Sidney 1
AHSTW 14 East Mills 0
Audubon 10 South Central Calhoun 6
Logan-Magnolia 3 MVAOCOU 2
Central Decatur 11 Moravia 1
West Monona 8 West Harrison 0
Carroll 11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
River Valley 9 Ar-We-Va 0
Alta-Aurelia 13 Whiting 1
Centerville 2 Seymour 1
Twin Cedars 4 Davis County 3
Twin Cedars 8 Davis County 7 — 8 inn