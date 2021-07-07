(KMAland) -- Kuemper, Griswold, Tri-Center, Underwood, East Union, Lenox, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, SE Warren, Exira/EHK, Woodbine & Lamoni all advanced on in regional softball action on Wednesday.
1A-4: Martensdale-St. Marys 7 St. Albert 2
Brynnly German singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run for Martensdale-St. Marys. Anna Parrott added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Blue Devils. Campbell German (4 IP) and Hadley Pearson (3 IP) combined to strike out six.
Kylie Wesack, Georgie Bohnet, Mallory Daley and Alexis Narmi all had hits for St. Albert in the loss.
1A-4: Griswold 6 Riverside 1
Karly Millikan and Dakota Reynolds both hit two-run home runs to lead Griswold. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-4: East Union 11 Stanton 0
Mallory Raney struck out six in a five-inning one-hit shutout, and Grace Nixon had three hits and three RBI for East Union. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-3: Lenox 7 Fremont-Mills 4
Sadie Cox doubled twice, homered and drove in five, and Brooklynn Ecklin pitched in a pair of hits for Lenox in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-2: Underwood 7 Treynor 6
Grace Pierce’s grounder allowed Underwood to walk-off with a win. Allie Robertson had two hits and two RBI, and Peyton Cook posted two hits and an RBI of her own. Ali Fletcher also had two hits for the Eagles.
Stella Umphreys hit a double and a home run and drove in two while Morgan Darrah and Keelea Navara also had two hits each for Treynor.
2A-2: Tri-Center 3 AHSTW 1
Tri-Center scored a pair of runs on a passed ball and an error in the seventh inning. Mikenzie Brewer had two hits, and Mollie Nelson posted a hit and scored twice for the Trojans. Faith McPhillips threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on four hits.
Kailey Jones, Natalie Hagadon, Sienna Christian and Garrison Gettler all had one hit each for AHSTW.
1A-2: Woodbine 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
Nicole Hoefer scored the only run of the game on a passed ball while Charlie Pryor had a triple and threw a complete game two-hit shutout for Woodbine.
1A-2: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1 Audubon 0
Macy Emgarten threw a five-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead Exira/EHK in the win. Quinn Grubbs drove in Shay Burmeister in the first inning for the only run of the game.
Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier threw five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out three. Alexis Obermeier tossed the final shutout frame.
2A-3: Mount Ayr 2 Central Decatur 1
Addy Reynolds struck out 10 and allowed just one run on five hits in a complete game effort. Alexa Anderson had a home run among three hits, Halsie Banres posted two hits of her own and Reynolds also went deep for the Raiderettes.
1A-4: Southeast Warren 10 Southwest Valley 0
Josie Hartman and Bre Nolte both hit home runs for Southeast Warren in the win.
2A-3: Interstate 35 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Lindsey Davis had a hit and drove in a run while Maddax DeVault singled and scored for Nodaway Valley. Aubrey Van Otterloo, Jorja Holliday and Madison Fry also hit safely for the Wolverines.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda 11 Bishop Garrigan 1
St. Edmond 4 Ar-We-Va 3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1 Audubon 0
Woodbine 1 Logan-Magnolia 0
Class 1A Region 3 — Quarterfinals
Lenox 7 Fremont-Mills 4
Lamoni 17 Bedford 7
Class 1A Region 4 — Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren 10 Southwest Valley 0
East Union 11 Stanton 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 St. Albert 2
Griswold 6 Riverside 1
Class 2A Region 2 — Quarterfinals
Underwood 7 Treynor 6
Tri-Center 3 AHSTW 1
West Monona 12 MVAOCOU 1
Hinton 1 East Sac County 0
Class 2A Region 3 — Quarterfinals
Interstate 35 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Mount Ayr 2 Central Decatur 1
Kuemper Catholic 5 Panorama 3