(KMAland) -- Shen handled Griswold, LC swept the city, Underwood beat F-M, Exira/EHK stayed unbeaten, Woodbine rolled, AHSTW edged Nod Valley and Lenox picked up a big win to highlight KMAland softball on Wednesday.
NC: Shenandoah 7 Griswold 2
Nichole Gilbert had three hits, and Delanie Voshell, Sidda Rodewald and Sara Morales all had two hits each for the Fillies. Rodewald drove in two runs while Voshell scored twice. Voshell gave up just one hit and struck out six in five innings to get the win.
Anna Kelley had two hits and drove in one for Griswold.
H-10: Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 4
Avery Heller had two hits and two RBI, and Haley Bach, Maddie Howard and Taylor Elam also had two hits for Lewis Central in the win. Stacy Merksick finished with one hit and two RBI.
Lainey Sheffield and Mallory Daley had two hits and an RBI apiece for St. Albert in the defeat.
NC: Underwood 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Sierra Fox had five strikeouts to get the win in the circle while Erin McMains led teh Underwood offense with two hits.
Macy Mitchell had three hits, and Izzy Weldon drove in a run for Fremont-Mills in the defeat.
WIC: Treynor 20 Riverside 8
Stella Umphreys had a double among two hits while Jadyn Huisman struck out seven for Treynor in the win.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 IKM-Manning 3
Kami Waymire singled, homered and drove in two runs to power Exira/EHK. Macy Emgarten added three hits and two RBI and struck out 10 in the circle. Shay Burmeister also had a big game with two hits and three RBI, and Alisa Partridge and Lexi Madsen chipped in two hits each.
Emily Kerkhoff had two hits and drove in one, and Joanna Freese added two hits for IKM-Manning.
NC: Woodbine 10 Missouri Valley 2
Nicole Hoefer went 3-for-3 with a home run while Alexa Steinkuehler had two hits and two RBI and Katlyn Snyder added an RBI triple to lift Woodbine.
NC: AHSTW 4 Nodaway Valley 3
Madison Thornton had a strong outing in the circle with four strikeouts and four hits allowed to lead AHSTW in the win. Natalie Hagedon had two hits and three RBI, and Tristin Heiny and Grace Porter added two hits each.
Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault had three hits and an RBI.
POI: Lenox 7 Southeast Warren 4
Kayla Yzaguirre had a double and a home run among three hits and drove in two runs to lead Lenox. Cassidy Nelson also drove in a pair while TJ Stoaks scattered seven hits and allowed just one earned run.
BLUE: Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 2
Cameron Martin blasted a home run, and Emaleigh Pierschbacher picked up her first career win in the circle for Lamoni.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Twin Cedars clinched an outright Bluegrass Conference championship, scoring 10 runs in the third inning to put the game away.
Grace Bailey had two hits and drove in three, and Rylee Dunkin added a pair of hits and scored twice. Brooke Roxy and Ali Mockenhaupt had one hit and two RBI each, and Chloe Swank finished with two hits. Caitlyn Reed blasted a walk-off home run — her third of the season.
NC: Murray 9 Chariton 3
Chloe Church had three hits and drove in two, and Emma Decker added two hits and three runs for Murray. Bailey Frederick chipped in two hits, four RBI and scored twice, and Zoey Black added two hits and an RBI. Jalie Baumfalk also had a hit and drove in two for the Mustangs.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 4
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 20 Riverside 8
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 7 Southeast Warren 4
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 7 Griswold 2
East Union 4 Stanton 1
Underwood 7 Fremont-Mills 2
Southwest Valley 8 Sidney 6
CAM 6 Audubon 5
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 IKM-Manning 3
Woodbine 10 Missouri Valley 2
AHSTW 4 Nodaway Valley 3
Centerville 8 Central Decatur 2
Centerville 9 Central Decatur 7
Murray 9 Chariton 3
Cardinal 8 Moravia 3