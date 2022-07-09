(KMAland) -- Woodbine, Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne, Twin Cedars and Mount Ayr each moved one win away from trips to the state tournament on Friday.
CLASS 1A REGION 2
Woodbine 4 Boyer Valley 1
Charlie Pryor was stellar for the Tigers once again with an eight-strikeout performance in the circle. The freshman allowed only two hits and a walk in a complete game and shined at the plate with a double as one of her two hits and an RBI. Nicole Hoefer and Leena James also drove in runs, and James doubled.
Jess O’Day drove in Boyer Valley’s only run. Mackenzie Dumbaugh allowed only three hits while striking out four on three walks in the loss.
Other Class 1A Region 3
Newell-Fonda 1 GTRA 0
CLASS 1A REGION 3
Southeast Warren 12 Griswold 2
The Warhawks exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning. Check out Trevor Maeder’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 1A REGION 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 10 East Union 0
Anna Parrott and Campbell German crushed homers for the Blue Devils while driving in two and three runs, respectively. Both Parrott and German had three hits and scored twice in the shutout win, and German also doubled. Brynnly German totaled two hits, tripled and drove in two while Sydney Bears and Madeline Young had two hits, scored a run and drove in another. Ellie Baker scored three times and added one hit. Campbell German tossed a six-inning shutout with three hits and 13 strikeouts.
Kaitlyn Mitchell had two hits for East Union.
Other 1A Region 5
Wayne 18 Moravia 0
CLASS 1A REGION 8
Twin Cedars 4 Highland 1
Rylee Dunkin and Cristen Durian had two hits apiece for Twin Cedars, and Dunkin also drove in a run. Brooke Roby contributed two RBI getting the Sabers on the board. Meanwhile, Grace Bailey had a big night in the circle striking out nine batters and allowing just two hits and no earned runs.
Other 1A Region 8
Sigourney 2 Wapello 1
CLASS 2A REGION 3
Logan-Magnolia 6 Treynor 0
Logan-Magnolia extended their undefeated season with a shutout win over Treynor. Adam Kiesel has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
OTHER 2A REGION 3
West Monona 13 MVAOCU 1
Class 2A Region 4 — Semifinals
West Central Valley 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Jordan Schwabe homered in Kuemper’s loss to drive in two runs while Melinda Schaefer had three hits and an RBI, and Kamryn Venner doubled twice with an RBI. Alexis Diercksen added two hits in the loss, and Venner struck out six on seven hits with five earned runs and one walk in six innings.
OTHER CLASS 2A REGION 4
Mount Ayr 4 Interstate 35 2
Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Denison-Schleswig 2 LeMars 0
Kira Langenfeld homered for the Monarchs in the win while Kaitlyn Bruhn singled and drove in a run. Norah Heubert got the win in the circle after striking out three on four hits in seven innings.
CLASS 5A REGION 2
Sioux City North 10 Sioux City West 2