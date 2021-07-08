(KMAland) -- Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Wayne, Abraham Lincoln, LeMars, Sioux City North and Twin Cedars advanced in regional softball action on Thursday.
4A-2: Creston 8 Glenwood 3
Nevaeh Randall and Jersey Foote combined on four hits and drove in five runs to lead Creston in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
4A-2: Denison-Schleswig 14 Lewis Central 0
Kira Langenfeld and Emma Mendenhall went deep, and Claire Leinen tossed a shutout to lead Denison-Schleswig. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
1A-3: Wayne 7 Moravia 3
Izzie Moore hit a three-run home run, and Sterling Berndt, Emily Jones and Abigayle Henderson all had two hits each for the Falcons in the win. Emily Jones threw all seven innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits.
5A-2: Abraham Lincoln 3 Des Moines Roosevelt 2
Abraham Lincoln scored all three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
4A-1: LeMars 8 Storm Lake 0
Libby Leraas had three hits and two RBI, and Sarah Brown, Maggie Allen and Averie Morgan added two hits of their own for the Bulldogs. Alivia Milbrodt struck out 13 in a five-hit shutout.
1A-3: Twin Cedars 7 Melcher-Dallas 2
Kisha Reed had two hits and scored twice, and Grace Bailey added a three-run triple for Twin Cedars in the win. Bailey threw all seven innings, struck out nine and allowed just two runs on four hits.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 3 — Quarterfinals
Wayne 7 Moravia 3
Twin Cedars 7 Melcher-Dallas 2
Class 4A Region 1 — First Round
Webster City 3 Spencer 2
LeMars 8 Storm Lake 0
Class 4A Region 2 — First Round
Creston 8 Glenwood 3
Denison-Schleswig 14 Lewis Central 0
Class 5A Region 1 — First Round
Sioux City North 7 Sioux City West 3
Class 5A Region 2 — First Round
Abraham Lincoln 3 Des Moines Roosevelt 2