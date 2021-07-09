(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland softball programs moved within one win of the state tournament on Friday night.
Check out the full rundown from Friday's Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional semifinal action below.
1A-2: Exira-EHK 4 Woodbine 3
Mollie Rasmussen knocked a game-winning single for the Spartans, who overcame a 3-0 deficit in a classic.
1A-3: Wayne 11 Twin Cedars 2
Sterling Berndt struck out 13 in a seven-hit, two-walk performance in the circle. Offensively, Wayne tallied 12 hits as a team. Berndt posted three of them, homered and plated three runs. Emily Jones and Mya Willey also went deep while Willey drove in three runs and doubled, too. Abigayle Henderson pushed two runs across while Izzy Moore and Camryn Jacobsen doubled in the win.
Grace Bailey had two hits and drove in Twin Cedars’ only two runs. Bailey, Rylee Dunkin and Cristen Duran had doubles for the Sabers.
1A-3: Lenox 1 Lamoni 0
TJ Stoaks fanned 13 batters and Lenox tallied just four hits in the low-scoring victory.
1A-4: Southeast Warren 14 East Union 5
Josie Hartman and Makayla Ruble both homered for the Warhawks in the win while Aliva Ruble was credited with the win in the circle.
1A-4: Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Griswold 3
Jayda Gay homered and Campbell German fanned 11 Griswold batters to lead MTSM to the victory. View the full recap at our Local Sports Page.
2A-2: Underwood 11 Tri-Center 2
Ella Pierce struck out nine and drove in two to put Underwood within a game of another trip to state. View the full rundown at our Local Sports Page.
3A-2: Atlantic 10 Cherokee 0
Kennedy Goergen sparked Atlantic’s offense with three hits and four RBI while Malena Woodward and Jada Jensen doubled, singled and plated a run apiece. Madison Botos added two hits and pitcher Olivia Engler recorded 11 strikeouts on three hits in the victory.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD (7/9)— Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 — Semifinals
Exira-EHK 4 Woodbine 3
Newell-Fonda 12 St. Edmond 0
Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinals
Wayne 11 Twin Cedars 2
Lenox 1 Lamoni 0
Class 1A Region 4 — Semifinals
Southeast Warren 14 Martensdale-St. Marys 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Griswold 3
Class 2A Region 2 — Semifinals
Underwood 11 Tri-Center 2
West Monona 11 Hinton 1
Class 2A Region 3 — Semifinals
Interstate 35 8 Mount Ayr 2
Earlham 6 Kuemper Catholic 3
Class 3A Region 2 — Semifinals
Atlantic 10 Cherokee 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 2 Okoboji 1