(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged F-M, Clarinda routed Riverside, Lenox took down Red Oak, Glenwood edged Underwood, Woodbine beat East Mills and more from the night in KMAland softball.
NC: Shenandoah 5 Fremont-Mills 3
Courtnee Griffin doubled among two hits and drove in two for Shenandoah in the win. Delanie Voshell added two hits at the plate and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings to earn the save.
Jenna Burdorf threw the first 4 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing just one earned run on two hits.
Malea Moore and Kennedy Lamkins had a hit and drove in one run each for Fremont-Mills.
NC: Clarinda 23 Riverside 4
Makayla Fichter doubled three times, singled once, drove in six runs and scored three times for Clarinda. Kaylah Degase chipped in three hits, three runs and two RBI, and Jillian Graham pitched in two hits, three RBI and two runs.
Hallee Fine also had two hits, Emmy Allbaugh had a hit, three runs and two RBI and Maddie Sunderman finished with one hit, two RBI and two runs scored. Aziah Smaley threw seven innings and scattered seven hits while striking out four to get the win.
Meghan Reed had two hits and two RBI, and Jadyn Achenbach pitched in two hits of her own to lead Riverside.
NC: Lenox 8 Red Oak 2
Caitlyn Maynes had three hits for Lenox in a 10-hit attack. Emilee Reed added two hits and three RBI, and Cassidy Nelson chipped in two hits and an RBI of her own. TJ Stoaks pitched in two hits at the plate and struck out eight in the circle.
Lexi Johnson had a double among two hits and drove in a run for Red Oak.
NC: Glenwood 4 Underwood 2
Coryl Matheny had a triple among two hits while Taryn Bertini picked up the win in the circle for the Rams.
NC: Lewis Central 11 Tri-Center 2
Kaydence Sweet had two hits and two RBI for Lewis Central while Paige Rodewald also drove in two runs. Haley Bach chipped in two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Maddie Howard scored twice. Taylor Elam added two hits, and Megan Gittins drove in two on one hit.
Amanda Brich and Haley Chisholm had two hits each for Tri-Center in the loss.
H-10: Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3
Madi Schumacher was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead Harlan in the victory. Kate Heithoff and Aurora Miller added two hits each, and Ellie Ineson chipped in a hit, two RBI and three runs.
Kennedy Marten led Denison-Schleswig with two hits and two RBI in the defeat.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Hailey Ostrander had two hits, two RBI and scored three times for Kuemper Catholic. Kenzie Schon and Kenadee Loew chipped in two hits of her own, and Kyndal Hilgenberg had a double and drove in two.
Talia Schon went 2-for-3 with a home run, and Macy Snyder and Kimberly Daily had two hits each for Glidden-Ralston.
NC: Woodbine 14 East Mills 1
Katlyn Snyder had two hits and two RBI, Nicole Sherer had a hit and drove in two and Shannon Hopkins added an RBI single for Woodbine.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 18 West Harrison 0
Logan-Magnolia scored 14 runs in the fifth inning to roll to the win. Megan Dunn had three RBI while Ashlyn Doiel drove in two for the Panthers.
Emily McIntosh and Katie Gore both hit safely for West Harrison.
POI: Central Decatur 8 Bedford 4
Kylee Rockhold had three hits and drove in a run while Emily Cornell added two hits and five RBI for Central Decatur. Rockhold struck out eight in seven innings to pick up the win.
Selena Valenzuela, Vivian Tracy and Macie Sefrit had two hits and a run scored each for Bedford.
NC: Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 3
Maddax DeVault homered among four hits and drove in three to lead Nodaway Valley in the win. Reagan Weinheimer added two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Aubrey Van Otterloo, McKynli Newbury and Madison Fry all drove in two runs each.
NC: Panorama 10 Boyer Valley 3
Leah Cooper had a hit and scored three times, and Nicole Behrendt added two hits for Boyer Valley.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 14 Diagonal 4
Kaela Eslinger had a home run and a triple for the Bulldogs in the victory.
BLUE: Seymour 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Jessica King and Grace Wood had one hit each for Moulton-Udell in the defeat.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 11 Denison-Schleswig 3
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 8 Bedford 4
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City North swept Thomas Jefferson
LeMars 13 Sioux City East 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 15 LeMars 5 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 14 Diagonal 4
Seymour 10 Moulton-Udell 0
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 5 Fremont-Mills 3
Clarinda 23 Riverside 4
Lenox 8 Red Oak 2
Glenwood 4 Underwood 2
Lewis Central 11 Tri-Center 2
Atlantic 12 Missouri Valley 0
Kuemper Catholic 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Knoxville 8 Creston 6
Woodbine 14 East Mills 1
Earlham 5 Audubon 0
Logan-Magnolia 18 West Harrison 0
Albia 2 Wayne 1
Nodaway Valley 12 West Central Valley 3
Bondurant-Farrar 5 Martensdale-St. Marys 4
Clarke 6 Southeast Warren 4
CAM 6 Southwest Valley 0
Panorama 10 Boyer Valley 3
West Monona 11 Whiting 0
Collins-Maxwell 3 Twin Cedars 1