(KMAland) -- The Thomas Jefferson and Bishop Heelan Catholic softball teams advanced to regional finals with semifinal wins on Saturday.
CLASS 1A REGION 3
Exira/EHK 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Exira-EHK used a fast start to roll into a regional final. Adam Kiesel has the story here.
CLASS 3A REGION 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 Harlan 0
Regan Herbst and Emma Crooks combined for the one-hit shutout. Bailey Moreau, Brooklyn Ocker and Elise Evans-Murphy each had two RBI off two, one and two hits, respectively. Chloe Buss added two hits and an RBI, and Cori Griebel posted one hit and drove in a run. Addison Wheeler had two hits, doubled and scored twice.
Regan Kramer had Harlan’s only hit.
Othe Class 3A Region 2
Saydel 1 Greene County 0
CLASS 3A REGION 4
Atlantic 11 Clarinda 2
The Trojans scored four runs in the first inning and a well-rounded offense in a dominant. Check out the story here
Other Class 3A Region 4
Williamsburg 10 Chariton 0
CLASS 4A REGION 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Spencer 4
Grace Nelson and Marin Frazee each had two hits, tripled and drove in two runs while Kenley Meis sent in one runner on three singles, and Sophia Kuntz also drove in a run. Ella Fitzpatrick had three hits, a double and scored twice. Angel Shaw took the win in the circle after striking out four on four hits in seven innings.
Other Class 4A Region 1
Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
CLASS 4A REGION 2
Glenwood 5 Creston 3 – 8 innings
The Rams overcame a 2-0 deficit in the seventh and notched the upset in extra innings. Nick Stavas has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 4A Region 3
Indianola 8 North Polk 7
CLASS 5A REGION 1
Thomas Jefferson 4 Abraham Lincoln 3
Emma O’Neal had a double and an RBI for Abraham Lincoln while Charlee Breitkreutz had a hit and an RBI. Holly Hansen struck out seven on four hits with four walks in seven innings.
Other Class 5A Region 1
Waukee Northwest 10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0
CLASS 5A REGION 2
Fort Dodge 12 Sioux City North 0
Ames 6 Sioux City East 1