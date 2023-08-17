(KMAland) -- Auburn and Nebraska City opened with wins while Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse, Plattsmouth and Falls City also opened their seasons in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.
Seward 13 Ashland-Greenwood 4
Bree Schefdore had two hits and two RBI, Sofia Dill added three hits, an RBI and a run and Paige Comstock tallied two hits for the Bluejays in the loss.
Auburn 8 Malcolm 7
Auburn scored four runs in the seventh to pick up the thrilling win. Bree Wehenkel had three hits and scored three runs while Addison Darnell added two hits and two RBI. Brooklyn Lundy tallied two hits, an RBI and a run, and Mallory Brinckerhoff picked up a double among two hits and drove in one for the Bulldogs. Makenna Snodgrass went the first four innings before Gretchen Paschal threw the final three frames with two strikeouts to get the win.
Platteview 12 Syracuse 4
Kaita Kreifels led Syracuse with two hits and two RBI, and Teegan Starzec tallied one hit and one RBI for the Rockets in the defeat. Madison Jording struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.
Wahoo 9 Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth could not manage a hit in the defeat. Aimee Dasher and Abbie Dasher both took one walk for the Blue Devils while Dasher (2 1/3 innings) and Justine Villamonte (2 innings) combined on the pitching performance.
Nebraska City 15 Falls City 0
Nebraska City scored nine in the first and six in the second on their way to the win. The Pioneers took 15 walks and had just three hits, including one by Hanna Marth, who drove in two runs. Hallee Nickels tallied one hit, one RBI and two runs behind Lextyn Harker, who tossed a three-inning one-hit shutout with three strikeouts.
Hana Irizarry had a double for the Tigers.