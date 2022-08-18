(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Syracuse and Ashland-Greenwood were winners while Falls City, Auburn and Plattsmouth took losses in KMAland Nebraska softball on Thursday.
Nebraska City 7 Falls City 6
Nebraska City scored four runs in the seventh to pick up the come-from-behind win. Emilee Marth doubled and homered, drove in three and scored twice, Sydnee Nickels and Bianca Hoy also had two hits each for the Pioneers. Emerson Becker threw all seven innings and struck out 10.
Hannah Collier and Kacy Brewer had three hits each and combined for three RBI and three runs to lead Falls City. Elyse Poppe tallied two hits and two runs, and Madi Jones and Emilou Schulenberg also had two knocks apiece.
Malcolm 10 Auburn 1
Makenna Snodgross led Auburn with two hits while Cailyn Erickson pitched in a hit and an RBI. Ella Matteen doubled and scored once and struck out two in three innings.
Wahoo 14 Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth managed just one hit, getting a knock from Aimee Dasher in the defeat.
Syracuse 12 Platteview 11
Kylie Anderson smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Rockets. Margaret Donovan had three hits, two RBI and three runs, and Kathleen Donovan added two hits and three RBI. Anderson finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Emily Holz added two hits of her own in the win.
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Tekamah-Herman 2
Joslyn Sargent, Reese Fisher and Bree Schefdore all had two hits for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Sofia Dill threw the final 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight, allowing just one hit on the night. Kealie Riecken tossed the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run on three hits.