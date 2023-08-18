KMAland Softball.jpeg

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth dropped a pair of games in KMAland softball on Friday. Check out the scoreboard from Friday below.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Omaha Westside 9 Plattsmouth 3

Ralston 11 Plattsmouth 1

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.