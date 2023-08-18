(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth dropped a pair of games in KMAland softball on Friday. Check out the scoreboard from Friday below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Omaha Westside 9 Plattsmouth 3
Ralston 11 Plattsmouth 1
